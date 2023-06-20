Scott Disick Knew About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Before Her Announcement, Says Source

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are on good terms as the Lemme founder revealed she's expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker

Angela Andaloro
Updated on June 20, 2023 10:24PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a 'Good Co-Parenting Routine' amid Her Pregnancy News
Scott Disick knew about the Kravis baby before the world did.

A source close to the Flip It Like Disick star, 40, says that Disick was in the know when it came to ex Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, 47.

“He knew about the pregnancy before it was announced publicly," the insider told PEOPLE, calling the relationship between the exes "cordial."

"He and Kourtney are cordial, and he’s resigned that their relationship is over. They’re in a good coparenting routine," the source adds.

In a callback to Barker's band Blink-182 and their music video for their 1999 hit All The Small Things — during which the camera pans to a woman in the audience holding cheering and holding up a sign that reads, "Travis I'm Pregnant," as she jumps up and down — the Lemme founder did the same at the band's Los Angeles concert on Friday.

Barker's ex, 48-year-old Shanna Moakler — with whom he shares daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24 — also shared that she knew the news before The Kardashians star went public with the information in an Instagram post.

"I've known for weeks this is not new news to me ❤️," Moakler replied to a fan who asked her opinion on the pregnancy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Plenty of loved ones have already expressed their excitement about the new baby, including Alabama and Kardashian's sisters Kim and Khloé.

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!” Kim, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

“Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” Khloé, 38, wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much."

As for Alabama, the teen posted her own Instagram Story on Saturday, captioning it "Baby #7."

