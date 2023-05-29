Scott Disick Is 'Feeling a Sense of Peace' in His 40s, Knows the Kardashians Will 'Always' Consider Him Family

Scott Disick is looking ahead to a new decade of life with renewed peace and purpose.

The Talentless founder turned 40 on Friday, and an insider tells PEOPLE his next years are looking extra sweet. “He’s in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade,” the source says.

While much of Disick’s 30s revolved around drama concerning his relationship status with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44, now that the mother of Disick’s children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, Reign, 8, has married Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, the self-dubbed “Lord” has emotionally ”moved on.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

“For a long time he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together,” the insider adds. “It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first, but he’s finally accepted it and has moved on. He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents.”

Disick’s focus is now trained on being the best father possible. “He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now,” the source says. “He’s still very close with everyone, and like with Tristan [Thompson] and Kanye [West], Kris [Jenner], Kim and Khloé [Kardashian] will always consider him to be part of the family despite any ups and downs.”



Indeed, Khloé, Kim and their mother all shared Instagram messages for Disick on his special day last week.

“You have been there since the beginning. From slapping you, to loving you. Art Vandalay to Todd Kraines. You and I sure do know how to prank people,” Khloé captioned a photo post.

The Good American founder continued, “You and I started off rocky but I’m so proud of that because we have overcame so much and it has only made us closer and stronger. You are genuinely one of the funniest people I know. You are smart, witty, caring, you are the best father and I have been honored to have had a front row seat to your evolution of life.”

