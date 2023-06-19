Scott Disick Enjoys Father's Day with His Kids After Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy

Scott Disick enjoyed quality time with his kids on Father's Day!

On Sunday, the Flip It Like Disick star, 40, shared photos on Instagram of his day with his three kids — sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, as well as daughter Penelope, 10 — which began with a giant balloon arrangement that read, "Happy Father's Day!"

Though the eldest of the three wasn't pictured, Disick shared photos of Penelope riding on a dirt bike, writing, "My girl."

He also shared a photo of Reign sitting with a serious gaze and his hands folded as they enjoyed lunch.

The sweet photos came one day after Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Disick shares his three kids, revealed she and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together.

Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

In May, Disick posted photos to his Instagram story of two of his kids wearing shirts that had photos of their father. On his Instagram Story, Disick shared photos of Penelope and Reign in the hilarious tees, writing "Love" across the photo of Reign.

This isn't the first time that the Disick kids have been sporting stylish outfits as of late. Scott recently posted a photo of Reign in a blue patterned shirt and matching shorts, captioning the post, "Fit game."

He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with his dad on a boat and wrote, "We call this look Blue Steel."

While Disick’s older son Mason has not been seen in any photos recently, Disick did share a photo of him while celebrating Passover in April.