Scooter Braun Jokes He's 'No Longer Managing Myself' After Parting Ways with Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande

Scooter Braun is seemingly responding to the reports he's severed professional ties with several of his longtime clients.

Amid news that two high-profile stars — Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande — have ended their working relationships with him, the talent manager, 42, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and joked that he's dropped himself as his own manager.

"Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself," posted Braun on Tuesday, after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande and Lovato have parted ways with the manager and his SB Projects company after years-long working relationships.

Also on Tuesday, Braun remained positive as he shared an Instagram post that showed off his vacation to Iceland. “Carpe diem :),” he captioned the post (meaning “seize the day” in Latin), which included photos of Braun and four friends traveling via helicopter.



In one photo, Braun smiled wide for the camera in front of a scenic vista, and in another, he jokingly yelled, “Hurry, get to the chopper!” as he ran toward his helicopter, parodying Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous scene in Predator.

Braun's post about the trip arrived amid the turnover on his client roster. However, a music industry source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

The insider adds, "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin [Bieber] and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”



A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Lovato, 31, had left the manager after four years of working together. She first announced their partnership in 2019, calling it a dream come true at the time.



Scooter Braun and Demi Lovato in March 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Despite the split, the pair appear to be on good terms, as Braun celebrated the singer’s birthday on Sunday with an Instagram Story post singing their praises.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE KINDEST SOULS OUT THERE. HAPPY BDAY @DDLOVATO,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, a second source confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande, 30, had also left Braun after a decade of working together.

The “Positions” singer signed with Braun through his SB Projects company shortly before the release of her debut album Yours Truly in 2013.



The two have remained in a working relationship for the past 10 years, save for a brief pause in 2016 when Grande fired, then rehired Braun.

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande attend the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren/AMA2013/Getty

In 2018, he told Variety that Grande returned to his company. "They were like, 'Never take her back!,' but I just said 'Let’s stay quiet and let our truth be our actions,'" Braun told the outlet of his team. "And when s----y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call."

He continued at the time, "Where it made me a better manager, number one, it allowed me to know that I can be fired — I had never been fired before. It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business — we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business — you can never expect anyone to reciprocate. You have to do it for the right reasons, and if you get screwed over in the end, so be it, and hope you had a hell of the ride along the way."

Braun’s current roster includes stars like Bieber, Tori Kelly, Ashley Graham and Dan + Shay.

