Scoot Henderson's Sister Designed His NBA Draft Outfit Using Their Family Gemstones: 'A Blessing' (Exclusive)

Henderson was selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA Draft

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:37PM EDT
NBA Draft Prospect, Scoot Henderson arrives to the arena before the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo:

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty 

Scoot Henderson's outfit during the 2023 NBA Draft was a touching nod to the basketball player's big family.

One of seven siblings, Henderson, 19, tells PEOPLE the detailing on his Indochino suit at the draft was designed by his sister China Henderson-Peters — and the intricate rhinestone pattern symbolizes his family tree.

"My sister did a great job designing this," he says, adding that his sister and her company Mix of Luxe have styled him for multiple red carpets.

"It's basically a tree, and all of the colors on here are my family's gemstones and some birthstones," he says, pointing to his jacket's detailing on the red carpet at Thursday's draft.

Scoot Henderson poses for a portrait after being drafted number three overall by the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty 

With a matching diamond grill in his mouth, Henderson says the colored rhinestones represent his different family members based on their placement on his body. "The bottom here is the roots and that's my sisters," he explains.

Over his chest, Henderson says the blue and gold stones represent his parents. "Where my heart is right here, that's for my mom and dad."

The detailing on the back of Henderson's suit is just as significant. "On my back here, that's like my brothers being there for protection," he says.

Henderson, whose sister also dressed him for the premiere of his film Shooting Stars earlier this month, added a diamond cross bracelet and signature chains to his draft night look, including his family's signature "H7" chain.

"Everybody in my family has it," he says of the chain that represents the seven Henderson kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Sterling "Scoot" Henderson

 VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Most of the family is from New York, according to Henderson, who says it's "a blessing" to be in the city with them for the big day. "Knowing that my family is going to be there with me, it's just such a blessing to have a great support group."

He continues, "It's everything to have them with me knowing that it's been nobody else but them on my way here. It's just been us the whole time."

Related Articles
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States react with their team mates after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 14, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
U.S. Figure Skating Team Still Doesn’t Have Medals 500 Days After Beijing Olympics Event
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022
Memphis G.M. ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Ja Morant’s Apology For Gun Incidents: ‘Ja Has to Prove It’
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University
Deion Sanders to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clots in Legs: 'I Believe in Staying Right'
Brandon Miller poses for a portrait after being drafted number two overall by the Charlotte Hornets
No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller Says NBA Fans Can Expect Him to Be 'a Winner' Next Season (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Victor Wembanyama Says His Dad Will Likely Be 'Most Emotional' Family Member During NBA Draft (Exclusive)
Fernando Valenzuela
New Biography Revisits 'Fernandomania,' When Dodgers Rookie Inspired Mexican-American Community in L.A.
Mark Herzlich National Football League Players Association Treasurer speaks during the NFLPA Press Conference on January 31, 2019
Mark Herzlich Survived Cancer and Won a Super Bowl. Now He's Trying to Combat Modern-Day Slavery (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama talks to the Media during 2023 NBA Draft week on June 21st, 2023 in New York City
Who Is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA’s Most Hyped Draft Pick Since LeBron James Is 'a True Game-Changer'
Steve Lemke
College Bowling Coach Caught Cheating on Wife, the Team’s Head Coach, with a Player: 'Kind of a No-No'
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'
Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
NFL 1st Pick Bryce Young Reveals He Kept a Piece of the Draft Stage: 'Experience I'll Never Forget' (Exclusive)
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)