Scoot Henderson's Sister Designed His NBA Draft Outfit Using Their Family Gemstones: 'A Blessing' (Exclusive)

Scoot Henderson's outfit during the 2023 NBA Draft was a touching nod to the basketball player's big family.

One of seven siblings, Henderson, 19, tells PEOPLE the detailing on his Indochino suit at the draft was designed by his sister China Henderson-Peters — and the intricate rhinestone pattern symbolizes his family tree.

"My sister did a great job designing this," he says, adding that his sister and her company Mix of Luxe have styled him for multiple red carpets.

"It's basically a tree, and all of the colors on here are my family's gemstones and some birthstones," he says, pointing to his jacket's detailing on the red carpet at Thursday's draft.

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty

With a matching diamond grill in his mouth, Henderson says the colored rhinestones represent his different family members based on their placement on his body. "The bottom here is the roots and that's my sisters," he explains.



Over his chest, Henderson says the blue and gold stones represent his parents. "Where my heart is right here, that's for my mom and dad."

The detailing on the back of Henderson's suit is just as significant. "On my back here, that's like my brothers being there for protection," he says.

Henderson, whose sister also dressed him for the premiere of his film Shooting Stars earlier this month, added a diamond cross bracelet and signature chains to his draft night look, including his family's signature "H7" chain.

"Everybody in my family has it," he says of the chain that represents the seven Henderson kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Most of the family is from New York, according to Henderson, who says it's "a blessing" to be in the city with them for the big day. "Knowing that my family is going to be there with me, it's just such a blessing to have a great support group."

He continues, "It's everything to have them with me knowing that it's been nobody else but them on my way here. It's just been us the whole time."

