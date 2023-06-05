Top Pick Scoot Henderson Feels 'Amazing' Ahead of NBA Draft: 'I'm Just Enjoying the Moment' (Exclusive)

The 'Shooting Stars' actor, who is also a top pick in the 2023 Draft, exclusively talks to PEOPLE about his life-changing summer

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 03:32 PM
Sterling "Scoot" Henderson
Photo:

 VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Before he's drafted into the NBA this month, allow Scoot Henderson to introduce himself.

The 19-year-old athlete — and actor — from Marietta, Georgia is expected to be among the top picks in the 2023 Draft. He also appears in Shooting Stars, the LeBron James origin story film on Peacock, playing Romeo Travis, a former high school teammate of the Lakers star in the movie.

"I'm feeling amazing right now," Henderson tells PEOPLE at the film's Los Angeles premiere, just weeks before the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York.

The G League Ignite star adds, "I'm making sure my mind's sharp and enjoying the moment. Yeah, I'm just enjoying the moment."

Sterling "Scoot" Henderson

Steve Marcus/Getty 

Henderson says he's "blessed to have a movie coming out" just 20 days before the June 22 draft, and he has no complaints about the busy schedule.

"I'm just blessed. I'm living in the moment and making sure everybody around me is happy as well," Henderson says.

On Sunday, he worked out for the Portland Trailblazers, who hold the 2023 third pick. The NBA's current projection has Henderson neck-and-neck with controversial Alabama star Brandon Miller for the second selection just behind the highly-anticipated French star Victor Wembanyama.

One of six children, Henderson thinks his siblings have helped prepare him for his acting debut. "Honestly, it was pretty comfortable" getting into character for the film, he says.

"As a youngin, me and my siblings were very loud, and we'd always be goofing around, putting on accents here and there, just pretending we were in a movie, so it kind of came naturally," he explains.

Henderson says he's "always had" inner confidence, but he's never been especially talkative. "I got out of my shell not too long ago, really," he admits.

That timing is perfect, because once NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls his name at Barclay's Center later this month, Henderson will have millions of eyes on him.

So, who is Scoot Henderson? He wants to tell you himself.

Sterling "Scoot" Henderson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty 

In short, "Scoot Henderson is a loving person with a crazy work ethic," he says. "I do things with the motivation of my family and my city behind my back, and I want to be perceived as a confident young man who's overly determined to dominate."

Dominate what, exactly? "I'm determined to dominate the world," Henderson says.

The first part of the world he focuses on is his hometown of Marietta, roughly 30 minutes from Atlanta. "I've always represented Marietta, even though a lot of people around the area of Atlanta say they're from Atlanta, but I rep Marietta because that's where I'm really from, and that's the city that's impacted me the most."

Sterling "Scoot" Henderson

 David Becker/NBAE via Getty 

Henderson continues, "I've been there my whole life, so I want to give back to the kids growing up there and show them this is possible. Anything's possible."

Life in the NBA won't allow much time for him to continue exploring his acting career, but Henderson says he'd definitely do another film if the opportunity arose.

"I think it's in me to do so, and to do big things like this again."

