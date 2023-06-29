Sarah Levy Celebrates Son James' First Birthday: 'Love You More Than I Could've Ever Imagined'

The 'Schitt's Creek' alum shares the adorable toddler with her husband Graham Outerbridge

Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on June 29, 2023 08:38PM EDT
Photo:

getty; Sarah Levy/instagram

Sarah Levy has something new to celebrate.

On Thursday, the Schitt's Creek alum, 36, went on Instagram to share a touching tribute to her son James in honor of his first birthday.

Alongside an adorable image of the toddler dressed in a pin-striped blue and white onesie adorned with the number one and a colorful birthday cake, Levy wrote, "My sweet, sweet Jamesy, today you are one. I love you more than I could’ve ever imagined."

Fans of the Canadian actress flocked to the comment section to shower James with celebratory messages. "Love you James! ❤️🎂❤️," one wrote, while another added "Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!!! 🥰🥰🥰."

Levy shares James with her husband, Graham Outerbridge, with whom she tied the knot in October 2021.

The relatively private couple announced his birth alongside a sweet Instagram image of Levy's hand resting on a baby blanket next to James' feet. "He decided to make an early entrance, but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨," Levy wrote in the caption.

Sarah Levy/instagram

In an interview with Babe by HATCH, she further spoke about James' "early entrance" by revealing that he was born three weeks ahead of his due date.

"It was funny because these contractions just came on suddenly, and I thought they were Braxton Hicks because everyone was asking me if I had experienced that yet. I actually had them a few weeks before, but they were mild," she recalled. She later revealed that the contractions started two days before she gave birth to James.

After her doctor initially saw no signs of labor, the contractions began to intensify, and she was rushed to the hospital.

"Luckily, we were a two-minute drive from the hospital because I was already four centimeters dilated," she continued. "This was at 12:45 a.m., and he was born at 10:30 a.m. the next morning. Labor and delivery was super smooth – and there he was, and he was perfect."

Levy reflected on the experience in an Instagram post celebrating her 36th birthday in September. She captioned a collection of photos that included a glimpse of when she was in labor, "Most life-changing trip around the sun yet 🎈."

