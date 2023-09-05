This Steam Mop That Works ‘Wonders’ on Grout Is on Sale for $100 at Amazon Right Now

If you’re in the market for a go-to cleaning gadget to make your floors sparkle, consider investing in this steam mop while it’s marked down at Amazon.

Right now, the Schenley Steam Mop is on sale for $100 — and Amazon Prime members can grab it for an additional $10 off. To readily tackle sticky messes on hardwood floors, laminate floors, and tile, the slim steam mop heats water to up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 seconds. It has three steam modes (low, medium, and high) that melt away grime, grease, dirt, stains, spills, and more, without using harsh chemicals.

Schenley Steam Mop, $100 (Save 17%)

The machine has several convenient features, including providing continuous steam — meaning you won’t have to hold down a button as you clean. Plus, it’s lightweight and compact, making it easy to maneuver and store when not in use. And it has a swivel head to get around obstacles and corners with ease.

It also converts into a handheld steam cleaner to sanitize upholstery, bathtubs, windows, mirrors, sinks, stoves, and other above-floor surfaces. It comes with two microfiber mop pads and a measuring cup to pour tap water into it, plus a bunch of attachments for targeted cleaning. You’ll get two nylon brushes, a grout brush, a jet nozzle, a sponge head, and a metal brush.

More than 700 customers have given the steam mop a five-star rating. One shopper raved, “My floors and cabinets have never been so clean.” They also said, “I’ll never go back to a regular mop or Swiffer again.” And another shopper wrote that it “worked wonders” on their grout.

“It glides so easily and it's super lightweight,” a third shopper shared. “My floor shined after I was done. I love that it cleans so well without having to use any chemicals, so I know my dog isn't licking or inhaling anything toxic.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Schenley Steam Mop while it’s on sale. And if you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to snag it for $90 and unlock free and fast shipping, Prime video, and other perks.

