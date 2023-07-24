Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'

Scheana Shay's daughter is on the mend.

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, revealed that her 2-year-old daughter Summer broke her forearm. Posting on her Instagram Story, Shay announced that her daughter had "a fall and now we are at urgent care" in Palm Springs, California.

Later that day, Shay posted a follow-up video, asking Summer, "What happened? Did you break your forearm?"

Shay's husband Brock Davies, 33, also posted on his Instagram Story about their daughter's accident, sharing that it was Summer's first trip to the emergency room but she was in good spirits. "Our little legend [is] all smiles," he wrote next to a photo of Summer holding up her arm.

On Sunday, Shay gave another update on Summer's arm on her Instagram Story. "Summer how you doing today? Yeah?" she asked as Summer showed off her arm.

"In your little temporary cast? She's a trouper," Scheana told viewers. "Thank you to everyone who's reached out and asked about how she's doing, we'll be getting her permanent cast this week."

"Just waiting for her doctor to call us back but she's doing good. I love you," she said to Summer as the two touched noses.

"She refuses to wear the sling so wish us luck," Shay hilariously concluded the video.

In December, Shay and Davies told PEOPLE that their daughter was turning into a mini-Scheana. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay said. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!"

"She's like a mini-Scheana," added Davies. "She is the absolute cutest," Shay continued. "She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."

"I said it one time and now it's all she'll say," added the reality TV star. "Every stage is the most fun stage and it just keeps getting better. I love it."

For Halloween this year, the family of three went as the main characters from Disney's Monsters Inc., with Davies as Sully, Shay as Mike Wazowski and Summer as Boo. "Monsters Inc. & Boo 👧🏻," Shay captioned the shot, where they sat on the steps of a home.