Scheana Shay Implies Raquel Leviss 'Stabbed' Her in the Back in New Diss Track: 'Thought You Were Grateful'

Scheana Shay appears to have a message for her former Vanderpump Rules costar, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

On Friday, the 38-year-old "Good as Gold" singer released a new, upbeat song with The 27s, titled "Apples." But the new track's lyrics seemingly hint at the two best friends falling out.

"I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?" the lyrics began. "And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you're gone without a trace / I thought you were grateful / I found out you're fake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you."

In the chorus, Shay and The 27s sing: "I ain't gonna write another song about you / That's karma / That's karma / And I'm so much better without you / No drama / No drama."

Shay and The 27s also call the person in question "narcissistic psycho" that they thought "knew better."

"Threw it all out the window / I thought you were grateful," they added. "I see you a snake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you."

Shay and Leviss's friendship adventures were showcased on Vanderpump Rules. But the popular Bravo series also showed the downfall of their relationship after Leviss's affair with costar Tom Sandoval was revealed.

Sandoval, 40, had been in a nine-year relationship with Shay's best friend Ariana Madix. When the affair news was unveiled, Shay and Leviss were in New York City filming Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The revelation brought up a mix of emotions for Shay, who Leviss accused of punching her in the face.

The assault allegations led to Leviss seeking a restraining order against Shay, resulting in the pair having to keep their distance at the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion. The case was eventually dismissed, and Shay has maintained that she never punched Leviss.



Leviss has since doubled down on the assault accusations, claiming this week on Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast: "She pushed me as hard as she could against a brick wall, the back of my head hit the wall pretty hard, and then she socked me in the eye."

Leviss also said Shay was "nuts" for calling her a "liar and a cheat" who "completely fabricated this assault."