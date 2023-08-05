Scheana Shay Got Botox in Her Mid-20s After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Too Expressive

Scheana Shay is opening up about her decision to get Botox.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, revealed on her Scheananigans podcast with guest Shenae Grimes-Beech this week that casting directors on The CW’s 90210 spinoff series — which aired between 2008 and 2013 — were "some of the reasons why I ended up getting Botox."

"They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows,” Shay said.

“They were like, ‘The role is yours. Here is your callback. We want you for this but we are bringing in a couple more girls as well because if you can’t control your facial features then we're not going to give it to you.' They were like, ‘Maybe try some Botox,' " she continued.

Shay — who played the character Cassandra in one episode of the series, according to IMDB — then noted that she started getting Botox around ages 24 or 25, as she thought it would provide her with "the resting bitch face."

"In my interviews, I don't want my face moving," Shay said on her podcast. "But back then, they were like, 'Bitch, control your eyebrow.' Because it was just like a mind of its own."

The CW series starred Grimes-Beech as Annie Wilson, and also featured Rob Estes, Tristan Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord and Lori Loughlin as part of the cast.

Shay later found success on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013.

Sheana Shay poses for a photo in 2009. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Now a mother of one, Shay shares her 2-year-old daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies.

Shay and Davies, 33, previously told PEOPLE in December that their daughter was becoming a mini version of her mom, noting that she "has so much personality."

"She's like a mini-Scheana," Davies said, as Shay added, "She is the absolute cutest. She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."