Scheana Shay Got Botox in Her Mid-20s After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Too Expressive

"They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows,” the 'Vanderpump Rules' star said

By
Published on August 5, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Scheana Shay Says She Got Botox After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Being Too Expressive
Scheana Shay for 'Vanderpump Rules' season 10.

Scheana Shay is opening up about her decision to get Botox.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, revealed on her Scheananigans podcast with guest Shenae Grimes-Beech this week that casting directors on The CW’s 90210 spinoff series — which aired between 2008 and 2013 — were "some of the reasons why I ended up getting Botox."

"They told me that for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, that I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows,” Shay said.

“They were like, ‘The role is yours. Here is your callback. We want you for this but we are bringing in a couple more girls as well because if you can’t control your facial features then we're not going to give it to you.' They were like, ‘Maybe try some Botox,' " she continued.

Shay — who played the character Cassandra in one episode of the series, according to IMDB — then noted that she started getting Botox around ages 24 or 25, as she thought it would provide her with "the resting bitch face."

"In my interviews, I don't want my face moving," Shay said on her podcast. "But back then, they were like, 'Bitch, control your eyebrow.' Because it was just like a mind of its own."

The CW series starred Grimes-Beech as Annie Wilson, and also featured Rob Estes, Tristan Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord and Lori Loughlin as part of the cast.

Shay later found success on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013.

Scheana Shay Says She Got Botox After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Being Too Expressive
Sheana Shay poses for a photo in 2009.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Now a mother of one, Shay shares her 2-year-old daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Shay and Davies, 33, previously told PEOPLE in December that their daughter was becoming a mini version of her mom, noting that she "has so much personality."

"She's like a mini-Scheana," Davies said, as Shay added, "She is the absolute cutest. She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."

Related Articles
Drinking bottled water
Can Drinking Too Much Water Be Fatal? A Doctor Explains the 'Real Damage' of Water Toxicity
The Barbie Movie Sparked Rise in âBarbie Botoxâ on Social Media â An Expert Weighs In on the Cosmetic Procedure
What Is 'Barbie Botox'? A Doctor Explains the Latest Cosmetic Trend on Social Media — And Why You Probably Don't Need It
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters: 'It's My Profile...So What?'
Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters on Her Photos: 'It's My Profile...So What?'
Shaq Rips Off His Shirt in Workout Video
Shaquille O'Neal, 51, Rips Off His Shirt, Flexes His Muscles in Dramatic Video
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for TammyÃ¢ÂÂs husband Caleb Willingham on Sunday evening on the banks of the Ohio River at Caseyville Town Historic Site, Kentucky
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive)
Daughter Gets Tattoo for Father After Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Dad with Alzheimer's Moved to Tears by Daughter's Surprise Tattoo in Viral TikTok
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
'Botched' Doctors Talk 'Most Advanced' Season, Share How Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends Impact Their Clients (Exclusive)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Georgia girl has died after contracting a rare infection. Megan Ebenroth died on July 22. Her mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughterâs life.
17-Year-Old Georgia Girl Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming in Lake
Erika Jayne Says Menopause â Not Ozempic â Caused Weight Loss
Erika Jayne Says Menopause — Not Ozempic — Led to Her Weight Loss
Gigi Bella Hadid 09 16 19
Gigi Hadid Says Sister Bella Has Had ‘Long and Intense’ Treatment for Lyme Disease
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Says She Doesn't Want to Set 'Unrealistic' Body Standards: 'Let's Not Get Crazy'
Whitney Port posing at beach
Whitney Port Admits She ‘Doesn’t Look Healthy,’ Says Weighing Herself Was an ‘Eye-Opener’
Method Man and 50 Cent for Men's Health
Method Man Faced Depression, Darkness Early in His Career: ‘I Just Wanted to See Light’
Jax Taylor Is Not Afraid to Own Up to His Cosmetic Upkeep
Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Physical and Cosmetic Upkeep: 'If It Makes You Happy, Be Proud' (Exclusive)