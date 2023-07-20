Scheana Shay Denies Forgiving Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming 'VPR' in Lake Tahoe: 'I Was Here for Lisa'

Scheana Shay is still holding Tom Sandoval accountable for his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules, including Sandoval, is currently voyaging to Lake Tahoe, California for a filmed trip. While some cast members, like Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, seemingly chose to stay home, Shay, 38, joined the cast for the getaway.

However, her attendance caused some fans to question whether or not she had moved past Sandoval's actions, especially since she was one of Madix's fiercest defenders last season following his affair with Leviss.

After posting a video of their trip to Tahoe on her Instagram story, fan account @QueensofBravo recognized a familiar voice in the background. "Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess," the account tweeted.

This clearly upset the “Good as Gold” singer, who quote-tweeted the original message to clear the air. “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa,” she wrote, referencing the show’s iconic matriarch and boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Later, Shay was questioned by fans once again after she was seen posing next to Sandoval, 40, in a photo with a fan of the show.

Shay smiled and wrapped her arm around Sandoval, with @QueensofBravo quote tweeting Shay’s retort with screenshots of the photo. “For Lisa ❤️" the account quipped.

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval with the rest of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast in Lake Tahoe. Instagram/_baileyareheart

After the photo of Shay and Sandoval went viral, the “Shake That” singer used her Instagram Story to set the record straight. In bed with costar Lala Kent, who was also part of the Lake Tahoe trip, Shay embarked on her so-called “Instagram rant.”

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this,” Shay said, before modeling her hand in a distanced grip.

“People are so stupid. It still blows my mind that people still don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday!” Kent responded. "What are we gonna say? Like, no?"

Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval. Charley Gallay/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

“We’re in a group, we’re all here,” Shay explained. “We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing.”

"We take photos with strangers every f---ing day," Shay added.

While the cast of Vanderpump Rules may be in the midst of filming new episodes, the impact of last season’s fallout remains noticeable.

Following the revelation that Sandoval had been cheating on longtime girlfriend Madix with Leviss for up to seven months, much of the cast rallied around Madix, including Shay.

Meanwhile, Leviss entered a mental health facility in Arizona to focus on her wellbeing.



Despite season 11 of VPR officially kicking off filming, Leviss is not yet confirmed to appear on the season. An insider previously told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

According to the insider, the consensus is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point."

Amid the Scandoval drama, VPR received its first-ever Emmy nod for outstanding unstructured reality program category.



A premiere date for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. Seasons 1-10 can be streamed in full on Peacock.

