VPR's Scheana Shay Celebrates 'Incredible' Husband Brock Davies' Birthday: 'Love You So Much'

To Scheana Shay, Brock Davies is good as gold!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday with a beautiful family photo with their 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon Honey.

“Happy birthday to the husband who makes me happy!” she captioned her post. “You are the most incredible father and partner to us. I love you so much it literally hurts.”

“Thank you for being you honey. Cheers to many more! 🥳” she concluded.

The family portray shows Shay and Davies posing alongside Summer in matching black outfits. Scheana looks chic in an asymmetrical off-shoulder gown with a chest cutout, while Brock has opted for a partially unbuttoned long sleeve dress shirt, and Summer's wears a black playsuit under adorable pigtails tied with color-coordinated bows.



Back in July 2021, Shay and Davies got engaged after welcoming their daughter a few months before in April. Their Cancun wedding — which was heavily documented in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — was celebrated with their Bravo costars in August 2022.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay told PEOPLE at the time, noting how they were happy to "be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us."



Following season 10’s explosive “Scandoval” drama — which ignited when a months-long affair between costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval triggered the end of his nine-year relationship with Scheana's close friend Ariana Madix — the “What I Like” singer revealed she "obviously" asked Brock if he’d ever crossed the line with the former pageant queen.



"I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn't think was true, I obviously had to ask," Shay said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

She shared, "He said, 'Absolutely not,' but, as a follow-up question [I asked], 'Did she ever try?' As much as I trust my husband, I don't trust [Raquel],” she recalled. “He said no. He said he never put that energy off, and we know Sandoval did."

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

