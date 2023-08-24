Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are celebrating their love.

On Wednesday, the pair marked the one-year anniversary of their Mexico wedding ceremony with a series of romantic Instagram posts and a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Davies, 33, kicked off the celebrations by sharing a compilation of clips of the couple’s dreamy ceremony in Mexico, which came a year after they secretly married in 2021.

“Today reminds me of those simple joys we share, just like our Monday mornings with @summermoon and the excitement when we hear the trash truck pull up. 💕,” the caption on Davies’ post began. “@scheana, your love turns ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Thank you for filling my days with kindness and joy. Know that you are cherished beyond words.💕.”

He added, “Today, and every day, my love for you shines brighter my true north. Happy Anniversary, with an extra sprinkle of love for this special day. 💕.”

Taking to the comments section, Shay, 38, wrote, “I love you soooooo much honey! Happy anniversary 😍😍😍.”

In the video of the ceremony, the pair are seen kissing at the end of the aisle and performing the iconic Dirty Dancing lift on the dancefloor, while their 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon is seen throwing white flowers on the aisle.

Meanwhile, Shay shared a glimpse of some framed photos from their celebration day covering a wall in their home on her Instagram Story. “One year honey 🥰 @brock_davies,” she wrote.

Wedding photos in Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' home. Scheana Shay Instagram

This was followed by a mirror selfie of the couple dressed up in black ensembles for a dinner date at Barton G restaurant in L.A.

When it came to anniversary gifts, Shay appeared to have presented her husband with a brand new Apple watch, while Davies treated his wife to some sparkly new accessories.

“Do you like it?” Shay asked Davies in an Instagram Story video about his watch.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with a dinner date. Scheana Shay Instagram

“Yeah, I love it,” he replied.

“Do you know what I like?” she continued. “My new earrings,” she added with a smile, pushing her hair back to reveal a diamond drop earring from Kyle Chan Design.

“Yeah, I think they work with something else you have there,” commented Davies, referencing Shay’s huge diamond engagement ring, also from Kyle Chan Design.

Brock Davies gifted wife Scheana Shay with some diamond drop earrings. Scheana Shay Instagram

The duo held their ceremony at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico and exclusively shared the details with PEOPLE.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” Shay told PEOPLE at the time.

In an episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in April of this year featuring the event, Shay surprised her bridesmaids by revealing she and Davies had been husband and wife for almost a year before walking down the aisle in Mexico.



Brock Davies, Scheana Shay and their daughter Summer Moon. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now… because we’ve been married for a while now,” Shay told her bridesmaids, which included costars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. “You guys, it’s our year anniversary this week.”



Shay went on to explain that they decided to secretly get married in 2021 due to Davies’ residency status. According to Bravo TV, Davies was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia.

“When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” Shay said during the episode. “We have a baby together and we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple words [and] signed the paper.”

Asked by host Andy Cohen during the season 10 reunion why they decided not to tell anyone their news, Shay said, "We wanted to celebrate our love privately. We share a child together, we live together, so with the green card and all that, I was like, 'Let's get it going. I want to marry you. It was nice to have that little secret for us.”

