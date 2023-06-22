Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost Was ‘Incredibly Helpful’ with Baby Cosmo on 'Asteroid City' Set

The actress joked that her husband had a great time “enjoying the fruits of my labor” while she worked

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 22, 2023 11:17PM EDT

Scarlett Johansson has a strong support system.

The actress, 38, got candid about filming her latest project, Asteroid City, just eight weeks after giving birth to her son Cosmo in a conversation with PEOPLE in 10's Makho Ndlovu.

"I hadn't worked," she recalled. "Not just because I had a baby, but there was COVID. I hadn't shot anything in like three years or something like that."

Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Johansson welcomed her son in August 2021 and shared that going back to work was made easier with the help of her Saturday Night Live star husband, Colin Jost.

"He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night," she revealed. "It's great when it's your partner there to help you do it."

The Black Widow actress also joked that he had a great time “enjoying the fruits of my labor” as he got to enjoy a surprise musical performance from Brazilian musical artist Seu Jorge while she was busy filming.

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 after getting engaged in May 2019 following two years of dating.

Johansson credited the secret behind their marriage as having a mutual understanding of what each other needs as a partner during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the screening of "Asteroid City"

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

"I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me ... I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there,' " she said. "It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental wants and needs] were."

After attending Asteroid City's 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere together, the actress gushed about the experience in a conversation with PEOPLE.

“It's awesome. I mean, personally, it's always fun when you're not just explaining it to them over the phone, but you're living your life together, these big profound moments," she said.

Asteroid City hits theaters on Friday.

