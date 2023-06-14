Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Skincare Line’s Biggest Fan — and It’s a Guy (Exclusive)

Scarlett Johansson isn’t being coy about her skincare line’s biggest fan. It’s none other than her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

In a clip of this week's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist — shared exclusive with PEOPLE — Johansson sits down with Geist and chats about her skincare line The Outset. One of her biggest bombshells? That Jost is a huge fan of the brand’s eye cream.

“Colin was our eye cream connoisseur,” the 38-year-old actress says in the clip. She then admits that she never wore eye cream before starting the brand. “Scarlett! You’re not using eye cream?” she remembers her business partner, Kate Foster, asking her.

“I want to learn, and Colin uses it every day… “ she reveals about Jost and his eye cream. And since they were getting ready to launch during COVID, her husband became their eye cream guinea pig. “Colin became our eye cream expert,” she says, adding, “and I got him to switch to The Outset eye cream.”

“He looks great; he’s never looked better. So youthful,” Geist says.

“He is!” she replies. “He’s, like, de-aging. It’s very annoying,” she adds jokingly. “He’s radiant,” Geist says.

“He is,” Johansson says while laughing, “It drives me crazy.”

Johansson's quickly beloved and widely adopted brand The Outset officially launched last March.

The minimalist line focuses on clean ingredients and a simpler, more pared-down daily routine that doesn't involve 17 steps to achieve clear, soft, youthful-looking skin. There's a gentle micellar cleanser, eye cream, daily moisturizer, collagen serum and a night cream packed with skin-firming niacinamide.

While discussing her new skincare product line at launch, Johansson told InStyle that her has an affinity for eye cream.

"He's the first partner I've ever had that uses an eye cream," Johansson told the publication of Jost. She added that the product works so well for her comedian husband that it's the reason he looks "so good" on Saturday nights.

Recalling a time Jost tried a face mask, Johansson shared with InStyle: "I forgot to tell Colin it was self-warming, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction to it. He was like, 'It's spread and it's melting off my face!' He was completely freaking out."

To hear more about Johansson's brand, The Outset, catch her whole spot with Geist. The full interview will air on NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist Sunday, June 18.