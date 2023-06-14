Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Skincare Line’s Biggest Fan — and It’s a Guy (Exclusive)

In an exclusive clip of this week's 'Sunday TODAY,' Johansson tells host Willie Geist who in her life truly loves The Outset

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Scarlett Johansson isn’t being coy about her skincare line’s biggest fan. It’s none other than her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

In a clip of this week's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist — shared exclusive with PEOPLE — Johansson sits down with Geist and chats about her skincare line The Outset. One of her biggest bombshells? That Jost is a huge fan of the brand’s eye cream.

“Colin was our eye cream connoisseur,” the 38-year-old actress says in the clip. She then admits that she never wore eye cream before starting the brand. “Scarlett! You’re not using eye cream?” she remembers her business partner, Kate Foster, asking her.

“I want to learn, and Colin uses it every day… “ she reveals about Jost and his eye cream. And since they were getting ready to launch during COVID, her husband became their eye cream guinea pig. “Colin became our eye cream expert,” she says, adding, “and I got him to switch to The Outset eye cream.” 

Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

“He looks great; he’s never looked better. So youthful,” Geist says. 

“He is!” she replies. “He’s, like, de-aging. It’s very annoying,” she adds jokingly. “He’s radiant,” Geist says. 

“He is,” Johansson says while laughing, “It drives me crazy.”

Johansson's quickly beloved and widely adopted brand The Outset officially launched last March.

The minimalist line focuses on clean ingredients and a simpler, more pared-down daily routine that doesn't involve 17 steps to achieve clear, soft, youthful-looking skin. There's a gentle micellar cleanser, eye cream, daily moisturizer, collagen serum and a night cream packed with skin-firming niacinamide.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While discussing her new skincare product line at launch, Johansson told InStyle that her has an affinity for eye cream.

"He's the first partner I've ever had that uses an eye cream," Johansson told the publication of Jost. She added that the product works so well for her comedian husband that it's the reason he looks "so good" on Saturday nights.

Recalling a time Jost tried a face mask, Johansson shared with InStyle: "I forgot to tell Colin it was self-warming, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction to it. He was like, 'It's spread and it's melting off my face!' He was completely freaking out."

To hear more about Johansson's brand, The Outset, catch her whole spot with Geist. The full interview will air on NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist Sunday, June 18.

Related Articles
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Leave Afterparty of ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere Hand-In-Hand
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcghmIyiqi/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. kim kardashian pink bikini
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Bright Pink Bikini on Instagram
Heidi Klum attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Turned Off Her Instagram Comments: 'I Feel More Free This Way'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Says She's 'Learning to Love' Herself Amidst Her Struggles with Perfectionism
Olivia Wilde Sydney Sweeney overalls
Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart
Naomi Watts wedding day to Billy Crudup, hair style
Naomi Watts' Hairstylist Reveals Inspiration Behind 'No-Fuss' Look for Wedding to Billy Crudup (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jennifer Lawrence's Embellished Sheer Gown and Gloves Steal the Show at 'No Hard Feelings' Premiere
Eva Longoria wears 3 suits in 1 day
She Means Business! Eva Longoria Wears 3 Pantsuits in 1 Day for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Press in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Lopez 'The Flash' film premiere
Jennifer Lopez Makes a Splash in Scuba-Inspired Gucci Dress on Red Carpet Date Night with Ben Affleck
Patricia Field Documentary Photo-credit Samuel J Paul
Costume Designer Patricia Field Talks 'Wonderful' Work in 'Sex and the City' and More in New Documentary (Exclusive)
Grimes "alien scars" tattoo
Grimes Reveals New White Ink 'Alien Scars' Tattoo on Her Collarbones
Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor Get Real About Their Facial Hair: 'I'm Fuzzy Wuzzy'