Scarlett Johansson Wears a Vintage Prada Dress Previously Worn by a Slew of Stars at Cannes Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson had a throwback moment at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 38, hit the Asteroid City photo call in an iconic Prada dress. The piece, which features bright orange, pink and black horizontal stripes and a large ruffle around the bottom hem, was a major must-have in 2013 when it was featured on more than six major fashion magazine covers and spotted on the red carpet.

Johansson paired the dress — which is from Prada’s 2011 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear collection — with black satin Prada sandals with a delicate ankle strap and black sunglasses. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing just her wedding rings and black-and-gold thick hoop earrings.

The actress pulled her hair back in a chic bun and kept her makeup neutral with a small black winged eye and a glossy pink lip.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld wore a slightly-modified version of the dress to the 2011 Screen Actors Guild awards. Steinfeld’s dress was floor-length and featured thick black straps. But she was the first to be seen in the look.



Not long after, the dress was worn by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the covers of InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Gwen Stefani, Zooey Deschanel, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried were just a few of the celebrities to wear the dress on a major cover. Tina Fey even wore it in the pages of InStyle’s April 2013 issue.

Johansson showed her love of Prada over the past few days, wearing the designer brand for all of her appearances.

On Tuesday, the Marriage Story actress wore a short lime green Prada dress to a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Her date, husband Colin Jost, was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous black tuxedo.

Earlier in the day, Johansson wore a stunning pink Prada column gown with white bralette detail for the premiere of her new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City. She paired the dress with silver heels.

The actress walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with husband Jost, 40, as well as her costars, including Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens and Steve Carell.