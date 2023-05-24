Scarlett Johansson Wears a Vintage Prada Dress Previously Worn by a Slew of Stars at Cannes Film Festival

The celebrity go-to dress was worn on the red carpet by Hailee Steinfeld in 2013 and featured on more than six fashion magazine covers

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 24, 2023 04:24 PM
Scarlett Johanson Wears Prada Dress in Cannes
Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty; WireImage

Scarlett Johansson had a throwback moment at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. 

The actress, 38, hit the Asteroid City photo call in an iconic Prada dress. The piece, which features bright orange, pink and black horizontal stripes and a large ruffle around the bottom hem, was a major must-have in 2013 when it was featured on more than six major fashion magazine covers and spotted on the red carpet. 

Johansson paired the dress — which is from Prada’s 2011 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear collection —  with black satin Prada sandals with a delicate ankle strap and black sunglasses. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing just her wedding rings and black-and-gold thick hoop earrings.

The actress pulled her hair back in a chic bun and kept her makeup neutral with a small black winged eye and a glossy pink lip.

Scarlett Johanson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld wore a slightly-modified version of the dress to the 2011 Screen Actors Guild awards. Steinfeld’s dress was floor-length and featured thick black straps. But she was the first to be seen in the look. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Not long after, the dress was worn by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the covers of InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Gwen Stefani, Zooey Deschanel, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried were just a few of the celebrities to wear the dress on a major cover. Tina Fey even wore it in the pages of InStyle’s April 2013 issue.

Johansson showed her love of Prada over the past few days, wearing the designer brand for all of her appearances. 

On Tuesday, the Marriage Story actress wore a short lime green Prada dress to a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Her date, husband Colin Jost, was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous black tuxedo. 

Earlier in the day, Johansson wore a stunning pink Prada column gown with white bralette detail for the premiere of her new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City. She paired the dress with silver heels.

The actress walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with husband Jost, 40, as well as her costars, including Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens and Steve Carell.

Related Articles
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Cozy Up on 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes: Photos
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Step Out at Cannes for 'Asteroid City' Premiere
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail /Warner Brothers Discovery Party
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost in Cannes, Plus Hailee Steinfeld in N.Y.C., Steve Carell and More
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain Becomes a Caricature in N.Y.C., Plus Harry Styles, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Megan Fox
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Adele Catches a Basketball Game in L.A., Plus Dixie & Charli D'Amelio, Ashanti and More
Natalie Portman SQUARE
Natalie Portman Wows at Cannes, Plus Angelina Jolie in N.Y.C., Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Travis Barker Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Kim Petras, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem and More
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her Swimsuit Issue Cover in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Garner, Mel Brooks and More
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Transformed Her Goth-Glam Met Gala Red Carpet Look for the Afterparties
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
yara shahidi
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week