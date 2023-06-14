Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Leave Afterparty of ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere Hand-In-Hand

The couple were all smiles following the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's new Wes Anderson movie

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 14, 2023 06:31AM EDT
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost. Photo:

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are enjoying a date night!

The couple — who have been married since October 2020 — were all smiles as they left the afterparty of the Asteroid City premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

Johannsson, 38, looked summer-ready at the event alongside Jost, 40, in a short-sleeved black and yellow polka dot floral mini dress by Rodarte, which she teamed with blonde retro-style waves, black peep-toe heels, a selection of embellished rings and red nail polish.

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Jost looked equally chic in a burgundy suit and gray T-shirt as he came out to support his wife, who plays actress Midge Campbell in the new Wes Anderson movie released on June 19. The film also stars Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Carell.

Earlier in the evening, Johansson opted for a more ethereal look at the premiere itself. The Black Widow star wore a white ruched halterneck gown by Carolin Herrera on the red carpet, teamed with a large corsage, dropped waist and flowing hemline.

Last month, Johansson and Jost also putting on an equally loving display as they stepped out together at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Asteroid City. 

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
The couple attended the "Asteroid City" Cannes premiere last month.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Johansson and Jost got married in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020, after getting engaged in May 2019. They share a son, who arrived in August 2021. 

Speaking on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in May, Johansson opened up about her marriage and what she's learned from her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," she said. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' I think understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway."

She added, "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

