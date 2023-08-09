Scarlett Johansson and 'Asteroid City' Costars Describe Their 'Ideal' Summer Vacations (Exclusive)

Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" is on digital Friday and on Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 15

Published on August 9, 2023 12:00PM EDT

How do Scarlett Johansson and the rest of Asteroid City's cast like to spend their summer vacations?

Focus Features shared a featurette from Wes Anderson's latest movie exclusively with PEOPLE, highlighting Johansson and her costars Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Hope Davis and Steve Park.

Johansson, 43, says a family vacation should include "good, wholesome, clean fun."

"Swimming in a lake, playing in a river, barbecue, having no plans, nothing to do but just let the kids play until it gets dark," she says in the clip. "Seeing good friends, making dinner — to me that sounds like heaven.”

“That sounds great,” Schwartzman, 43, adds. “My answer would be exactly the same. I always just like to look at the bottom of my kids’ feet. There’s a look of a great summer, do you know what I mean? Like, on the soles of your feet."

Steve Carell in director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Wright, 57, says his perfect summer getaway "would involve water and ocean, with waves, preferably."

"Spending time out there, away from the madness for a while, out in the ocean with my kids somewhere around — but maybe not too close at all times!" he jokes. "Let them do their thing and enjoy that together.”

(L to R) Jake Ryan, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Brody, 50, says simply having the ability to take time off in the summer is "amazing."

"I’m good with that. Some time to be creative and have just some space to do things that I want to do and be in nature," he says.

Friend, 41, says he wants to be "outdoors all day every day" in the summer, while Hawke, 25, says she longs for vacation spots "where you can have a combination of adventure and activity, relaxation and history and cultural immersion."

"Greece is amazing for that. Malta is amazing for that," she adds. "Anywhere that has both seaside energy and museums and also hikes, that’s ideal for me. I want it all.”

(L to R) Fisher Stevens, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Revolori, and Bob Balaban in director Wes Anderson's ASTEROID CITY, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Davis, 59, says she would like to travel to the Maldives with her family one day, while Park, 72, suggests he would like to climb a mountain.

“Maybe climbing the Himalayas, because I just saw something in the news about climbing," he says. "I’ve never climbed a mountain before."

Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town during the mid-20th century; the movie is meant to emulate a television production of a play that shares the same title as the film.

The film's ensemble cast also features Hong ChauTom HanksMargot RobbieSophia LillisBryan CranstonWillem DafoeSteve CarellEdward NortonJeff GoldblumTilda Swinton, Matt Dillon, Fisher StevensLiev Schreiber, Jake Ryan, Tony Revolori and more.

Asteroid City, with all-new exclusive bonus material, is on digital Friday then on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Aug. 15, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

