Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are stepping out together in Cannes.

For the premiere of her new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City Tuesday, Johansson, 38, walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with husband Jost, 40, as well as her costars, including Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens and Steve Carell.

Johansson and Jost got married in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020. The pair became engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The actress debuted her 11-carat engagement ring that July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

On Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast last month, Johansson opened up about her marriage and what she's learned from her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," she said. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' I think understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway."

She added, "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

Johansson talked to Entertainment Weekly about her Asteroid City character, an actress of stage and screen inspired by past stars like Bette Davis.

"She is an open book, but in the way that actors can be, where they sort of tell you both everything and nothing," the Oscar nominee said. "She's an enigma. She talks a lot about her past and what drove her. I had a lot of questions about all of that stuff and what it all meant. Wes loves to talk about character nuance."

Johansson added of director Anderson, "I work well with directors who like to work hard and are precise and relentless. Wes gets excited by the process of repetitive takes and what that brings out of you. It's almost like you're doing play rehearsals, but you're getting it all on film, and I like that kind of work."

Asteroid City is in theaters June 23.