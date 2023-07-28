'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together

The Gladiators are coming together in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Kerry Washington shared several photos of her reunion with her former Scandal costars Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young at the actors’ union office in New York on Friday including a selfie of the trio, Goldywn, 63, holding a sign which read, “What is creativity worth?” and herself posing with a poster reading, “Guild vs. Evil.”

“Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍,” she wrote on Instagram and encouraged her followers to get involved as the labor strike continues.

'Scandal' reunion at the SAG-AFTRA office in New York. Kerry Washington/ Instagram

Washington, 46, also posted a TikTok of the trio’s volunteer experience, set to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

In the clip, the former castmates write signs, fold T-shirts and explain the importance of the strike. “Why are we on strike?” Washington, who starred as political crisis manager Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama, asked.

Goldwyn, who played Olivia's lover President Fitzgerald Grant on the series, replied: “We are on strike to get a fair deal for all workers in our industry who put so much on the line and we’re just asking for fairness for each other.”

“For fairness and equity and so we don’t get replaced by computers,” she said, referring to the issue of use of A.I. in entertainment. He added, “Yeah, that too.”

Young, who portrayed First Lady Mellie Grant, and Washington have previously shown their support of the SAG-AFTRA strike on social media.

“I've been a proud @sagaftra #UnionMember since 1992,” Young wrote in part on Instagram Tuesday. “I'm so grateful for the family & protections that our union has given me - & I'm proud to stand vigilant so that those protections can continue to keep this family strong as our industry moves into a new paradigm.”

Earlier this month, Washington shared, “I stand in solidarity with my fellow #SAGAftra members and we will fight together to make sure our voices are heard. #unionstrong @sagaftra”

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher excoriated Hollywood executives in a speech, announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions as well as regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. Many Hollywood stars have since hit the picket lines to support the strike, including Mariska Hargitay, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Bryan Cranston and Jason Sudeikis.

