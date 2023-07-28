'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together

Kerry Washington reunited with her former 'Scandal' costars Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young on Friday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 06:13PM EDT
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG-AFTRA office in New York. Photo:

Kerry Washington/ Instagram

The Gladiators are coming together in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Kerry Washington shared several photos of her reunion with her former Scandal costars Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young at the actors’ union office in New York on Friday including a selfie of the trio, Goldywn, 63, holding a sign which read, “What is creativity worth?” and herself posing with a poster reading, “Guild vs. Evil.”

“Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍,” she wrote on Instagram and encouraged her followers to get involved as the labor strike continues.

'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' reunion at the SAG-AFTRA office in New York.

Kerry Washington/ Instagram

Washington, 46, also posted a TikTok of the trio’s volunteer experience, set to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

In the clip, the former castmates write signs, fold T-shirts and explain the importance of the strike. “Why are we on strike?” Washington, who starred as political crisis manager Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama, asked.

Goldwyn, who played Olivia's lover President Fitzgerald Grant on the series, replied: “We are on strike to get a fair deal for all workers in our industry who put so much on the line and we’re just asking for fairness for each other.”

“For fairness and equity and so we don’t get replaced by computers,” she said, referring to the issue of use of A.I. in entertainment. He added, “Yeah, that too.”

Young, who portrayed First Lady Mellie Grant, and Washington have previously shown their support of the SAG-AFTRA strike on social media.

“I've been a proud @sagaftra #UnionMember since 1992,” Young wrote in part on Instagram Tuesday. “I'm so grateful for the family & protections that our union has given me - & I'm proud to stand vigilant so that those protections can continue to keep this family strong as our industry moves into a new paradigm.”

Earlier this month, Washington shared, “I stand in solidarity with my fellow #SAGAftra members and we will fight together to make sure our voices are heard. #unionstrong @sagaftra

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher excoriated Hollywood executives in a speech, announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the strike, members of SAG-AFTRA had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions as well as regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. Many Hollywood stars have since hit the picket lines to support the strike, including  Mariska Hargitay, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Bryan Cranston and Jason Sudeikis.

Related Articles
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Pictured from L to R: Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Frankie Grande
'Big Brother' Alums, Including Frankie Grande, Break into the Season 25 House to Tease the Twist
Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor Donald Glover attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017
Lando Strikes Back! Donald Glover Teams with His Brother to Pen Latest 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series
Meghan Markle, 'Litt the Hell Up', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014)
'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Knew She'd 'Never' Be Able to 'Change' Candace Cameron Bure After 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Alum Jackie Bonds Reveals She's Now a 'Playboy' Bunny
Drew Barrymore Says 'Maybe Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'
Why Drew Barrymore Thinks 'Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'
John Corbett And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 7
'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Told John Corbett He Had to Be 'Rock Hard' for Aidan's Return
Who Is Jenna Lyonsâ Girlfriend? All About Cass Bird.
Who Is Jenna Lyons' Girlfriend? All About Cass Bird
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Crew Is Looking for a 'Lifeline' in Season 3 Teaser: 'Let All the Secrets Come Out!'
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7
'And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Reunites with Aidan After 13 Years — but He Has Reservations