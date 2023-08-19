S.C. Animal Shelter Looking for 'Fur-Ever Family' for Dog Abandoned in a Closed Plastic Container

The dog — named Clover — was "covered in fleas & sores, super skinny & hungry" when he was discovered, the animal shelter said

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Published on August 19, 2023 07:23AM EDT
Photo:

Pickens County Humane Society

An animal shelter in South Carolina is on a mission to find a "fur-ever family" for one of its dogs.

Earlier this week, the Pickens County Humane Society shared a post on Facebook, announcing that a dog had been dropped off outside its facilities in a closed bin.

"It's a shame that this poor pup who is covered in fleas & sores, super skinny & hungry was left in a CLOSED container, with no air, OUTSIDE our facilities, DURING BUSINESS HOURS!" the establishment wrote, adding: "Abandonment is illegal!"

In one photo shared, the dog — which has been named Clover — can be seen peeking out from the light blue bin, as another image shows the canine receiving care inside the facility.

The Humane Society also noted in its post that the mixed breed pup "is settling in & receiving the love & care he needs until his FUR-EVER family is found!"

Pickens County Humane Society

Days later, the Pickens County Humane Society shared an update on Clover alongside a news article about his abandonment.

"We want to use Clover's story to raise awareness!" they wrote. "Abandonment is illegal and can also be very dangerous!"

Noting that they have "no knowledge of Clover's past or know what he's been through," the establishment continued, "All we know is that he's super sweet and affectionate."

Pickens County Humane Society

And though the Humane Society added, "Sometimes he screams when being handled and definitely when on the leash, even though it's not pulling on him," they noted, "We have learned that he loves a comfy bed to pile up in and has a good appetite. He has shown little to no interest in toys, yet. He whines for attention when he can see you & although he's hesitant, he has yet to meet a stranger."

"This little guy is still settling in, but doing well and has a happy demeanor," the Pickens County Humane Society concluded. "He will soon be ready to find his fur-ever family to love him for life!"

