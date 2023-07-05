Saweetie Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her 'Glamorous' Pride in the Park Performance (Exclusive Photos)

01 of 09 Butterfly Beauty Ro My complete look for my headlining performance at Pride in the Park. I wanted to keep it colorful, fun and glamorous!

02 of 09 Flying High Ro My favorite part of my look was my hair. I loved how the butterflies added a dreamy touch. My glam team did an amazing job!

03 of 09 Last Looks Ro Love a good elevator pic!

04 of 09 Prayer Circle Ro Before every performance, my girls and I always circle up and say a prayer before we turn up on stage.

05 of 09 Ready to Play Ro One last look before I hit the stage for Pride in the Park!

06 of 09 Soaring Onstage Ro Having so much fun on stage performing my upcoming single "Shot O' Clock!"



07 of 09 Green Goddess Ro Quick outfit change after my performance for a fun night out in Chicago.

08 of 09 Happy Birthday! Ro Dinner at Maple & Ash, one of my favorite spots in Chi-town. The team showed love for my birthday!