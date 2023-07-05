Entertainment Music Saweetie Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her 'Glamorous' Pride in the Park Performance (Exclusive Photos) The rapper headlined Chicago's Pride in the Park on June 24 By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 01:40PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 09 Butterfly Beauty Ro My complete look for my headlining performance at Pride in the Park. I wanted to keep it colorful, fun and glamorous! 02 of 09 Flying High Ro My favorite part of my look was my hair. I loved how the butterflies added a dreamy touch. My glam team did an amazing job! 03 of 09 Last Looks Ro Love a good elevator pic! 04 of 09 Prayer Circle Ro Before every performance, my girls and I always circle up and say a prayer before we turn up on stage. 05 of 09 Ready to Play Ro One last look before I hit the stage for Pride in the Park! 06 of 09 Soaring Onstage Ro Having so much fun on stage performing my upcoming single "Shot O' Clock!" 07 of 09 Green Goddess Ro Quick outfit change after my performance for a fun night out in Chicago. 08 of 09 Happy Birthday! Ro Dinner at Maple & Ash, one of my favorite spots in Chi-town. The team showed love for my birthday! 09 of 09 Ready to Party Ro From the stage to the club! Love turning up with my fans before I head back to L.A.