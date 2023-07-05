Saweetie Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her 'Glamorous' Pride in the Park Performance (Exclusive Photos)

The rapper headlined Chicago's Pride in the Park on June 24

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:40PM EDT
01 of 09

Butterfly Beauty

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

My complete look for my headlining performance at Pride in the Park. I wanted to keep it colorful, fun and glamorous!

02 of 09

Flying High

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

My favorite part of my look was my hair. I loved how the butterflies added a dreamy touch. My glam team did an amazing job!

03 of 09

Last Looks

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

Love a good elevator pic!

04 of 09

Prayer Circle

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

Before every performance, my girls and I always circle up and say a prayer before we turn up on stage.

05 of 09

Ready to Play

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

One last look before I hit the stage for Pride in the Park!

06 of 09

Soaring Onstage

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

Having so much fun on stage performing my upcoming single "Shot O' Clock!"

07 of 09

Green Goddess

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

Quick outfit change after my performance for a fun night out in Chicago.

08 of 09

Happy Birthday!

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

Dinner at Maple & Ash, one of my favorite spots in Chi-town. The team showed love for my birthday!

09 of 09

Ready to Party

saweetie's pride in the park performance.

 Ro

From the stage to the club! Love turning up with my fans before I head back to L.A.

Related Articles
Ice Spice arrives to the 2023 BET Awards
Ice Spice Kindly Shuts Down Troll Comparing Her Looks to Woman with Down Syndrome: 'My Sis Cute ASF'
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Toni Collette and Taylor Swift
Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: 'Your Talent Is Immeasurable and Your Generosity Boundless'
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023
Dua Lipa Wishes Boyfriend Romain Gavras a Happy Birthday on Instagram: 'Joyeux Anniversaireeeee'
Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted getting close at a VIP table during Marshmelo's 4th of July weekend DJ set at the Encore Beach Club
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Spotted Hanging Out at Las Vegas Club After Ending 3-Month Relationship
Belinda Carlisle PBS's A Capitol Fourth Concert
Belinda Carlisle on Coming Back to Pop Music After Almost 25 Years Away: 'A Huge Gift' (Exclusive)
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Offset Says Reuniting with Quavo for BET Awards Performance 'Cleared My Soul'
Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with Annual Peace and Love Event
Ringo Starr Says 'Nothing Makes Me Feel Old' as He Turns 83: 'In My Head, I'm 27' (Exclusive)
Cardi B, Offset
Offset Responds to Photoshopped Cardi B 'I Miss My Granny' Meme Amid Cheating Accusations: 'Y'all Are Crazy'
Madonna
Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Laughs Off Sex Toy Thrown on Stage During His European Lollapalooza Set
Ed Sheeran Surprises Kids at Boston Music Group with Fun Sing-a-long.
Ed Sheeran Surprises Boston Kids at Their Recital with 'Fun' Singalong
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)
aylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'