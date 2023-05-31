Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway

The "My Type" rapper previously dated Migos rapper Quavo before their split in 2021

By
Published on May 31, 2023 07:30 PM
New Couple Alert! After a month of speculations, YG and Saweetie put all doubts to rest as they publicly confirm their relationship status, indulging in passionate PDA during their dreamy Cabo getaway. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a dip in the pool, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Saweetie showcased her stunning curves in a vibrant pink bikini, radiating summertime vibes as she lounged poolside with her newfound beau. The couple initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at Coachella, solidifying their romance with this romantic vacation. Shot on May 28,. 2023**
YG and Saweetie. Photo:

backgrid

Is Saweetie saying goodbye to The Single Life?

Over the weekend, the singer and rapper was spotted packing on the PDA with YG during a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

In the photos, the pair were embracing each other inside a resort pool, per TMZ. Saweetie wore a bright pink triangle bikini while the rapper wore black swim shorts and a black hat.

Reps for Saweetie, 29, and YG, 33, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The sighting further fuels dating rumors for the rappers, as they were last spotted hanging out at Coachella Festival weekend one in April.

Saweetie
Saweetie. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The "My Type" rapper was last linked to Migos rapper Quavo from 2018 to 2021.

In 2020, Saweetie spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Quavo.

"I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," she told PEOPLE about liking Quavo. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

She also said they were like "every other couple."

"It's funny because I don't feel like a celebrity. I mean, when I'm out and the paparazzi is flashing, I do, but I feel pretty normal and he's normal, so we're just like every other couple when we're home," the "Tap In" rapper says. "He likes for me to cook for him."

"He loves my tacos," she adds. "He says I make the best tacos in the world. But his staple dinner is definitely some steak. He doesn't really like vegetables like that, so I have to make broccoli with hella cheese on it."

In September of last year, Saweetie appeared on an episode Revolt TV’s Caresha Please, and opened up about why they broke up.

Saweetie said that the two just had “differences” adding, “I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Meanwhile, in April 2022, YG was linked to Brittany Renner. He also shares two children with on-and-off ex Catelyn Sparks.

