Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway

Is Saweetie saying goodbye to The Single Life?

Over the weekend, the singer and rapper was spotted packing on the PDA with YG during a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

In the photos, the pair were embracing each other inside a resort pool, per TMZ. Saweetie wore a bright pink triangle bikini while the rapper wore black swim shorts and a black hat.

Reps for Saweetie, 29, and YG, 33, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The sighting further fuels dating rumors for the rappers, as they were last spotted hanging out at Coachella Festival weekend one in April.

Saweetie. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The "My Type" rapper was last linked to Migos rapper Quavo from 2018 to 2021.

In 2020, Saweetie spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Quavo.

"I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush," she told PEOPLE about liking Quavo. "I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy."

She also said they were like "every other couple."

"It's funny because I don't feel like a celebrity. I mean, when I'm out and the paparazzi is flashing, I do, but I feel pretty normal and he's normal, so we're just like every other couple when we're home," the "Tap In" rapper says. "He likes for me to cook for him."

"He loves my tacos," she adds. "He says I make the best tacos in the world. But his staple dinner is definitely some steak. He doesn't really like vegetables like that, so I have to make broccoli with hella cheese on it."

In September of last year, Saweetie appeared on an episode Revolt TV’s Caresha Please, and opened up about why they broke up.

Saweetie said that the two just had “differences” adding, “I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together. With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Meanwhile, in April 2022, YG was linked to Brittany Renner. He also shares two children with on-and-off ex Catelyn Sparks.