‘Saw X’ Trailer Teases Tobin Bell’s Return in ‘Jigsaw’s Most Personal Game’

Horror fans are buckling up for “the most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet.”

An official synopsis for the upcoming 10th entry in the iconic screen franchise, starring Tobin Bell as John Kramer a.k.a. Jigsaw, continues: “Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.”

The newly released trailer for Saw X teases the beginning of John’s journey and his horrible epiphany — and what he then resolves to do. It appears a new round of gore, psychological torture and deadly games of survival ensue.

Calling its story “Jigsaw’s most personal game,” distributor Lionsgate’s synopsis concludes, “Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Saw X, directed by Saw VI and Saw 3D helmer Kevin Greutert and written by Spiral and Jigsaw scribes Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, costars Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand and Michael Beach. It marks Bell’s return to the screen as the iconic engineer-turned-killer he’s known for, as well as Smith reprising her role as the dangerous Amanda Young.

Originally scheduled for late October, Lionsgate announced on July 20 amid this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that Saw X has shifted up to a September 29 theatrical release.

Of the 80-year-old Bell’s ninth appearance as Jigsaw in the billion-dollar Saw franchise (he’s featured in all but 2021’s Chris Rock-starring Spiral), producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules called it “a thrill” in a statement.

“His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.” Bell, who has been nominated for Best Villain at the MTV Movie Awards for his status as a screen horror icon, is also a Daytime Emmy nominee for a 2016 appearance on Days of Our Lives.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On February 10, Greutert revealed on Twitter that filming on Saw X had wrapped: “Though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders.”

The director wrote in follow-up tweets that one of his challenges involved contracting COVID toward the end of production. “The movie was made entirely on edgy locations here in Mexico City,” he added. “I hope we can use the title ‘Saw X’ because this chapter really gets back to the roots of what makes [the franchise] so special to me and everyone else who loves John Kramer’s saga.”

The Saw franchise began in 2004 with a James Wan-directed hit — grossing $103 million worldwide off a budget of only $1.2 million — which starred Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, Danny Glover and Bell in his brief but pivotal Jigsaw role.

Saw X is in U.S. theaters September 29.

