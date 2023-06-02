'Saved by the Bell' Stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley to Reunite at 90s Con Tampa

It's alright, because Saved by the Bell is heading to 90s Con in Tampa!

And PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley won't be in a mess — because they'll be joining the special reunion.

Much like when Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano hit The Max, when these three step on stage together, it's always a good time.

At the most recent 90s Con in Connecticut in March, the Bayside High alums reminisced about everything from their auditions and casting to their hair.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"They should've canceled my hair back in the day," Lopez, 49, joked.

"I always find it fascinating that people ask me like, 'That wasn't your real hair?' From season to season it changed," Gosselaar, 49, then said, joking that it was "not a color you can put on a driver's license."

The Saved by the Bell reunion joins quite the list of previously announced cast reunions and celebrity appearances at the mid-September time warp.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett, Betsy Randle, William Russ, Matthew Lawrence and Lee Norris will be filling the stage with a special Boy Meets World gathering; Family Matters castmates Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton and Kellie Williams will be reunited; and the voices of everyone's favorite Disney princesses — The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson, Beauty and the Beast's Paige O'Hara, Aladdin's Linda Larkin, Pocahontas' Judy Kuhn and Hercules' Susan Egan — will come together.

Additional panels include Halloweentown, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Wonder Years, Boy Bands and Darkwing Duck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90s Con Tampa, organized by That's 4 Entertainment, will take place at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 15-17. Click here for ticket information.

