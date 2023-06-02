'Saved by the Bell' Stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley to Reunite at 90s Con Tampa

It's alright, cuz the trio will be together for the Florida event Sept. 15-17

By Breanne L. Heldman
Updated on June 2, 2023 07:15 PM
Mark Paul Gossellaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkeley
Photo:

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Freeform via Getty Images; Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

It's alright, because Saved by the Bell is heading to 90s Con in Tampa!

And PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley won't be in a mess — because they'll be joining the special reunion.

Much like when Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano hit The Max, when these three step on stage together, it's always a good time.

At the most recent 90s Con in Connecticut in March, the Bayside High alums reminisced about everything from their auditions and casting to their hair.

SAVED BY THE BELL

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"They should've canceled my hair back in the day," Lopez, 49, joked.

"I always find it fascinating that people ask me like, 'That wasn't your real hair?' From season to season it changed," Gosselaar, 49, then said, joking that it was "not a color you can put on a driver's license."

The Saved by the Bell reunion joins quite the list of previously announced cast reunions and celebrity appearances at the mid-September time warp.

Mark-Paul Gosselar and Mario Lopez of the TV series "Saved by the Bell" attends the carpet at 90s Con

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett, Betsy Randle, William Russ, Matthew Lawrence and Lee Norris will be filling the stage with a special Boy Meets World gathering; Family Matters castmates Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton and Kellie Williams will be reunited; and the voices of everyone's favorite Disney princessesThe Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson, Beauty and the Beast's Paige O'Hara, Aladdin's Linda Larkin, Pocahontas' Judy Kuhn and Hercules' Susan Egan — will come together.

Additional panels include Halloweentown, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Wonder Years, Boy Bands and Darkwing Duck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90s Con Tampa, organized by That's 4 Entertainment, will take place at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 15-17. Click here for ticket information.

Related Articles
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Relationship Is Still 'Not Great' but Kyle Hopes to 'Come Back Together'
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Admits He Was 'Really Unhappy' While Filming How I Met Your Mother's Later Seasons
This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sat down with actress Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'
chad michael murray, Bethany Joy Lenz
Chad Michael Murray Shows Off His Chiseled Abs in Flirty New Video
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement with a Party
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup
Terry Crews Reflects on the 'Miracle' of 'What Family Means' While Meeting Surprise Relative Billy Crudup
Ivan Hernandez, Kim Cattrall
'And Just Like That...' Star Ivan Hernandez on Kim Cattrall's 'SATC' Return: 'It's Something the Fans Wanted'
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Hamlin Make Red Carpet Couple Debut — and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Approve! (Exclusive)
Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Michael B. Jordan
The Cast of 'The Wire': Where Are They Now?
Kevin McKidd and the actress Danielle Savre
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Share Steamy Kiss in Italy
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Calls 'Never Have I Ever' Her Career 'Highlight,' but Still Felt She Had to Skip Final Premiere
Sean Blakemore
'General Hospital' Alum Sean Blakemore on Having to 'Fight' for Opportunity: Hollywood Can 'Lock You in a Box' (Exclusive)
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride'
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monet, Jay Pharoah and Lakeyah
Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monét, Jay Pharoah and Lakeyah Among Stars Set to Headline CultureCon L.A. 2023
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis