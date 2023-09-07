Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'

LeBron and Savannah James' little girl is ready to get back to school!

The couple's daughter, Zhuri, 8, posed with a cool backpack and a big smile on the first day of school in a photo shared by her mom on Instagram last Tuesday.

"3rd grade, here she comes!! 😊✨💕 And she’s ready!! 🫶🏾," she captioned the shot.

The NBA star's mom, Gloria James, posted another photo from the day on her own Instagram, writing, "My grand girl Zhuri read and understood the assignment on her first day of 3rd grade 📚✏️🏫. She gets a 🌟. Enjoy your 3rd school year. Love you much, Grammy💗💗💗💗."



At the ESPYs in July, the Lakers star, 38, was honored by his wife, 36, and their three kids — Zhuri and sons Bryce, 16, and Bronny, 18 — ahead of receiving the award for best record-breaking performance after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record in February.

Introducing her husband, Savannah said, “I decided, I wanna tell you what I think."

She then continued, "LeBron James is the baddest mother—,” only to be cut off by Zhuri, who said, "Mom!" and shook her head, urging her not to swear in front of the audience, to their great laughter.

LeBron, who posed with his family on the red carpet earlier in the evening in a custom look from Pharrell William’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton, was seen with a big smile on his face.

"I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court," Savannah concluded. "Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more and nobody has done more for the game of basketball.”