Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 'Divine' Daughter Vale's 9th Birthday with Sweet Tribute — See Photos!

Savannah Guthrie is now officially a mom to a 9-year-old — her daughter, Vale!

On Sunday, the TODAY co-anchor 51, celebrated her daughter's birthday with an adorable tribute of photos and video on Instagram.

"This is nine, and she is divine," Guthrie captioned the post. "and so is being her mommy."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The post shows a smiling Vale posing for the camera to show off her "Happy Birthday" headband in one photo while another catches Vale and little brother Charley, 6, making celebratory pancakes in the Guthrie kitchen.

Guthrie poses outside with Vale in the third photo while the last slide offers a glimpse at Vale's cartwheel talents as cheered on by Charley.

The mom and daughter recently attended one of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium where Vale showed off her fandom in the most Swiftie way possible — friendship bracelets!

"The cascade of feelings and dramatic emotional comedown we all feel after the euphoria of the Taylor concert is worthy of well, a Taylor Swift song. Over to you, Taylor 🎵" Guthrie captioned a photo of their matching wrists stacked with bracelets.

Fellow Eras Tour buddy, Mariska Hargitay — who watched Swift's concert with Guthrie and Vale — commented on the birthday post, among hundreds of others.

"Happy birthday Vale my fellow swiftie! ♥️💖💖💖" she wrote.

