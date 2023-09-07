Savannah Guthrie Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School

The 'Today' co-anchor is mom to daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 6

By Staff Author
Published on September 7, 2023 08:43AM EDT
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Hoda Kotb left the Today show early on Wednesday to take her two kids for their first day of school. And on Thursday, it was Savannah Guthrie's time to do the same!

After co-anchoring the news alongside Kotb for the NBC morning show's first half hour, Guthrie dipped out to be there for 9-year-old daughter Vale and 6-year-old son Charley's milestones.

"Savannah had to leave early," Craig Melvin said, as he stepped in for Guthrie at the news desk. "It's her kids' first day of school, so best of luck to Vale and Charley."

"Yeah, happy first day!" said Kotb.

Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie with husband Michael Feldman and their kids, daughter Vale and son Charley.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Guthrie, 51, shares her kids with husband Michael Feldman, 54.

The family of four were all together late last month when they attended the US Open in New York City. "Beautiful first night at US Open!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram, captioning smily photos from the day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Tennis wasn't the only event on the Guthrie family calendar this summer. Earlier in August, the journalist took Vale to one of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

"Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl," Guthrie wrote on Instagram, captioning a video commemorating the night out. "Thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night."

The mother-daughter duo, according to the post, traded friendship bracelets and sang along to Swift's hits throughout the three-hour performance. "Feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams ❤️," Guthrie wrote.

Guthrie is expected to return to Today on Friday.

On Labor Day, the mom of two shared photos of Vale and Charley as they enjoyed some a snack of s'mores.

"Goodbye sweet summer! Hello autumn, here we come!" Guthrie wrote.

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

