Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!

The 'Today' co-anchor's two children, Charley, 6, and Vale, 9, smiled for photos during the family night out

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Charley and Vale. Photo:

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her family enjoyed a special night out in New York City.

On Monday, the Today co-anchor 51, celebrated a night of tennis with her family through a series of fun photos on Instagram.

"Beautiful first night at US Open! Thank you team @cocogauff @tgodsick88 @santalbano14 With Charley starring as Prince Louis," Guthrie captioned the photos of herself with husband, Michael Feldman, 54, and their two kids, son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The smiling family posed for photos at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens with the tennis courts behind them in the first photo while the second shows Vale with Charley's arm around her as he gives the peace sign.

Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie's children, Vale and Charley.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The pictures that follow show off Charley's toothless grin as he shows off his cool green sunglasses while seated in the stadium.

Though Guthrie stays busy with work and family, tennis wasn't the only event on her calendar. Earlier this month, Guthrie treated Vale to one of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The two traded friendship bracelets and sang along to Swift's hits throughout the three-hour performance.

"Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl. thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night," Guthrie captioned a series of photos taken before the concert.

"Feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams ❤️"

Related Articles
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Daughter Vale's 9th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 'Divine' Daughter Vale's 9th Birthday with Sweet Tribute — See Photos!
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Vale Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
The Cutest Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Their Baby Brothers and Sisters
Taylor Swift Bracelets Lance Bass Mindy Kaling
See All the Celebrities Who Swapped Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
lacheys first day of school
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Kids Brooklyn and Phoenix Smile Together in First Day of School Photos
Taylor Swift praises Selena's new song
Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez's New Song: 'When Your Bestie Is the Bestest'
Savannah Guthrie Calls Al Roker 'the Life of the Party' as 'Today' Co-Host Enjoys a Bustling 69th Birthday
Savannah Guthrie Calls Al Roker 'the Life of the Party' as 'Today' Co-Host Enjoys a Bustling 69th Birthday
U.S. Open Best Moments
The Best Moments from the US Open Tennis Championships Over the Years
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughter Bianka: 'Madagascar Movie but for realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughters Bianka and Capri: 'Madagascar Movie but for Realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Tribute to Kobe on Her Taylor Swift Concert Swag: 'Say You'll Remember Me'
Mindy Kaling goes to Taylor Swift's first LA Eras Tour stop.
Mindy Kaling Raves About Taylor Swift Concert: 'The First Night of the L.A. Eras Tour Was Everything!'
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour