Savannah Guthrie and her family enjoyed a special night out in New York City.

On Monday, the Today co-anchor 51, celebrated a night of tennis with her family through a series of fun photos on Instagram.

"Beautiful first night at US Open! Thank you team @cocogauff @tgodsick88 @santalbano14 With Charley starring as Prince Louis," Guthrie captioned the photos of herself with husband, Michael Feldman, 54, and their two kids, son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 9.

The smiling family posed for photos at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens with the tennis courts behind them in the first photo while the second shows Vale with Charley's arm around her as he gives the peace sign.

Savannah Guthrie's children, Vale and Charley. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The pictures that follow show off Charley's toothless grin as he shows off his cool green sunglasses while seated in the stadium.

Though Guthrie stays busy with work and family, tennis wasn't the only event on her calendar. Earlier this month, Guthrie treated Vale to one of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The two traded friendship bracelets and sang along to Swift's hits throughout the three-hour performance.

"Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl. thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night," Guthrie captioned a series of photos taken before the concert.

"Feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams ❤️"