Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Vale Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'

The 'Today' co-host and her 8-year-old daughter Vale are true Swifties

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 03:07PM EDT
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Photo:

savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie won the assignment of a lifetime — be the cool mom with tickets to a Taylor Swift show.

Guthrie, 51, and 8-year-old daughter Vale attended one of the singer's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. But first, they posed for a photo-op to show off their Swiftie love.

"We are ready for it! @taylorswift 🩵" Guthrie captioned her cute Instagram post with Vale.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the two photos, the Today co-anchor dons a black shirt with "Swift 89" printed on the front, complete with a black jacket. Vale sported a black "love" dress, a name-stitched jacket, and a plethora of friendship bracelets as shown in Guthrie's Instagram Story with the caption "We are....".

The next slide finishes the Swift lyrics with the caption, "Ready For It!!" before the Swifties took off for the show.

Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Vale shows off her friendship bracelets for the Taylor Swift concert.

savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie, who's also mom to Charley, 6, posted a few other snapshots to her Instagram Story.

"Seeing Taylor with my wildest dream girl," she wrote on one slide as she and Vale smiled big for the camera.

In another clip, Guthrie and Vale react to Swift's performance with the caption, "Once In a Lifetime World Tour."

Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Savannah Guthrie poses with daughter, Vale.

savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie is one of the many celebrities who've attended one of Swift's sold-out shows, including Channing Tatum, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Garner, and more.

When the morning host isn't rocking out with her daughter or delivering the news, the busy mom of two is hanging out with her children. In a Mother's Day post back in May, Guthrie posed with Vale and Charley, along with their homemade cards.

"Love my little people," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Hoda Kotb Is 'Grateful' as Daughters Hope and Haley Treat Her to Breakfast in Bed on 59th Birthday
Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter at Taylor Swift Concert
Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift Concert in Cute Video
EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady heads to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland
Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvs8P4EpVNX/
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Her Daughters
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager Would Like Another Baby — But Her Husband Henry 'Put His Foot Down'
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer
Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won’t Carry On 'J' Tradition: ‘It’s Just Not Working’
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Doing a Funny Bob Ross Impression
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'