Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Vale Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'

Savannah Guthrie won the assignment of a lifetime — be the cool mom with tickets to a Taylor Swift show.

Guthrie, 51, and 8-year-old daughter Vale attended one of the singer's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. But first, they posed for a photo-op to show off their Swiftie love.

"We are ready for it! @taylorswift 🩵" Guthrie captioned her cute Instagram post with Vale.

In the two photos, the Today co-anchor dons a black shirt with "Swift 89" printed on the front, complete with a black jacket. Vale sported a black "love" dress, a name-stitched jacket, and a plethora of friendship bracelets as shown in Guthrie's Instagram Story with the caption "We are....".

The next slide finishes the Swift lyrics with the caption, "Ready For It!!" before the Swifties took off for the show.

Vale shows off her friendship bracelets for the Taylor Swift concert. savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie, who's also mom to Charley, 6, posted a few other snapshots to her Instagram Story.

"Seeing Taylor with my wildest dream girl," she wrote on one slide as she and Vale smiled big for the camera.

In another clip, Guthrie and Vale react to Swift's performance with the caption, "Once In a Lifetime World Tour."



Savannah Guthrie poses with daughter, Vale. savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie is one of the many celebrities who've attended one of Swift's sold-out shows, including Channing Tatum, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Garner, and more.

When the morning host isn't rocking out with her daughter or delivering the news, the busy mom of two is hanging out with her children. In a Mother's Day post back in May, Guthrie posed with Vale and Charley, along with their homemade cards.

"Love my little people," she captioned the post.

