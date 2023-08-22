Savannah Guthrie Calls Al Roker 'the Life of the Party' as 'Today' Co-Host Enjoys a Bustling 69th Birthday

Savannah Guthrie is showering Al Roker with love for his 69th birthday!

After the Today anchor celebrated his birthday on Sunday, his co-host shared a sweet tribute on social media, praising Roker for his friendship over the years.

"wishing happiest birthday to the life of the party, soul of TODAY, and dearest and most faithful friend @alroker," Guthrie, 51, wrote in a post on Monday, featuring a shot of the two of them smiling in front of the Hard Rock Cafe in Orlando, Florida.



In the second photo of her Instagram carousel, Roker and Guthrie were captured breaking it down on the dance floor.

"Swipe —> also excellent dance partner," she added in her caption.

From left: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on 'Today' in November 2022. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Guthrie wasn't the only person to celebrate Roker on his big day. His wife Deborah Roberts also shared a loving tribute on social media on Sunday.

"Wishing a happy birthday to the man who’s always in the driver’s seat of our lives. Here’s to many more ⁦@alroker," she wrote beside a photo of them in the car with their kids as Roker drove.

That same day, Roker posted an Instagram video of himself on a nature walk, expressing how glad he is to be alive after his recent health problems.

Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, just months after recovering from a painful shoulder surgery. In late 2022, he took a several-month hiatus from Today after blood clots were discovered in his lungs, and underwent his second knee replacement surgery later that year.

"This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun," Roker said in the clip. "And after everything I went through at the end of last year, I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday."

He captioned the video, "Grateful for another trip around the sun"

Roker and his family also celebrated with dinner at Bimi's Canteen & Bar in Hudson, New York, where the weatherman has a home with Roberts, 62. Then they took their son Nicholas, 21, to college.

"Back to the #emptynest after dropping our young man at college for sophomore year," he wrote next to a photo with Deborah and Nicholas.

Roberts also posted about the dropoff in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "College drop off had more smiles and fewer tears for mom this year. So excited for our sophomore."

Roker has a lot to look forward to for this last year of his 60s. In July, the Today personality announced that his daughter Courtney, 36, had given birth to her baby Sky Clara Laga, making him a first-time grandfather.

"It is magical, it really is," Roker said while discussing new addition to his family on Today. “The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz., 19 inches long and she’s just perfect.”

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a new photo posted on Sunday, the TV personality held his granddaughter, who was dressed in a red onesie with a white bow around her head.

"Best #birthdaypresent," Roker captioned the photo of Courtney's first baby.