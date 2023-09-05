Savannah Chrisley Says She Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged to Now-Ex Emmy Medders 'Too Soon'

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum claimed she didn’t think "the intentions were right" when Chase Chrisley popped the question to Emmy Medders in October 2022

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 06:46PM EDT
Chase and Savannah Chrisley
From left: Chase Chrisley at the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California and Savannah Chrisley on the E! Daily Pop set. Photo:

Vivien Killilea/Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Savannah Chrisley may be proving that sister knows best.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, revealed she "told" her brother Chase not to get engaged to his now-ex-fiancée Emmy Medders.

“I told you so,” she said to Chase. “I told you, ‘Don’t get engaged too soon. Don’t do it!’ And you did it.’”

The reality star added that she liked the pair “better apart than I like you together” following their split in July.

“I said that from the beginning. I didn’t think the intentions were right,” she explained. “But also, too, I did give her a chance at some point throughout the process. At the very beginning, I tried to give her a chance and then, she like blew me off… The moment she yelled at me on the phone, I was done.” 

Despite her reservations about the relationship, Savannah insisted that she doesn't think that Medders is “a bad person at all.” She also reminded her brother that there were “a lot of moments” where he didn’t treat his ex with “respect.”

Chase claimed that he “bent over backwards” for the Medders family while Savannah added he “chose that family over your own,” which he denied.

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Chase Chrisley attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on April 1, 2016.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The reality star and the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder announced their split in July, nine months after getting engaged.

After wiping their social media of each other, Chase confirmed they were going their separate ways on his Instagram Story: "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also issued this statement exclusively to PEOPLE: "The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders.

Vivien Killilea/Getty, Emmy Medders/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley announced the engagement back in October 2022. Sharing photos from the romantic, rose-petal-filled proposal at Nashville's First Horizon Park, the reality star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: "I am the luckiest man in the world."

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he continued. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Related Articles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'
PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet just went public with their very hot romance at BeyoncÃÂ©'s concert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Packing on PDA at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Show
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Captain Lee Rosbach and Luke Jones
Below Deck's Captain Lee Would Have 'Dragged' Luke Jones Off the Boat After Sexual Misconduct (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix's Beau Daniel Wai Joins 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to San Francisco While Filming Season 11
Bachelor in Paradise's Dylan Barbour Is Enjoying Being in My Husband Era After Hannah Godwin Wedding
Bachelor in Paradise's Dylan Barbour Is Enjoying Being in 'My Husband Era' After Wedding to Hannah Godwin
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Kwame Share Next Steps on Their 'Beautiful Journey' — Including a Possible Move (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Love Is Blind's Kwame Admits 'Super Quick Integration' of Life with Chelsea Is Toughest Part of Marriage (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach from 'Below Deck' Gets 'Salty' with New Podcast: 'No Holds Barred' (Exclusive)
Meghan and Ryan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Persuaded Her Brother Ryan to Get Botox: 'Botox Bros!'
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement Agreement Nearly 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce