Savannah Chrisley Says She Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged to Now-Ex Emmy Medders 'Too Soon'

Savannah Chrisley may be proving that sister knows best.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, revealed she "told" her brother Chase not to get engaged to his now-ex-fiancée Emmy Medders.

“I told you so,” she said to Chase. “I told you, ‘Don’t get engaged too soon. Don’t do it!’ And you did it.’”

The reality star added that she liked the pair “better apart than I like you together” following their split in July.

“I said that from the beginning. I didn’t think the intentions were right,” she explained. “But also, too, I did give her a chance at some point throughout the process. At the very beginning, I tried to give her a chance and then, she like blew me off… The moment she yelled at me on the phone, I was done.”

Despite her reservations about the relationship, Savannah insisted that she doesn't think that Medders is “a bad person at all.” She also reminded her brother that there were “a lot of moments” where he didn’t treat his ex with “respect.”

Chase claimed that he “bent over backwards” for the Medders family while Savannah added he “chose that family over your own,” which he denied.

The reality star and the Elegant Tans by Emmy founder announced their split in July, nine months after getting engaged.

After wiping their social media of each other, Chase confirmed they were going their separate ways on his Instagram Story: "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Chrisley's rep Adam Ambrose also issued this statement exclusively to PEOPLE: "The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

Chrisley announced the engagement back in October 2022. Sharing photos from the romantic, rose-petal-filled proposal at Nashville's First Horizon Park, the reality star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: "I am the luckiest man in the world."

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he continued. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

