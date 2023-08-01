Entertainment TV Why Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Parents Todd and Julie's $17 Million Restitution Fees Herself Todd and Julie Chrisley's new attorney opened up about the "unusual" plan the pair's daughter has to pay their restitution, saying she has "every intention" of doing so By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 02:46PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Savannah Chrisley is going to great lengths to help her parents as they remain behind bars. Todd and Julie Chrisley's new attorney, Jay Surgent, a Partner at Weiner Law Group LLP, told Entertainment Tonight about how the couple's daughter plans to help them going forward. "I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," he said. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside." Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive) Though Surgent noted how "unusual" Savannah's plan is, he said the Unlocked podcast host is in a position to help out. "Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he added. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution." Jason Kempin/Getty Images Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced for fraud in November 2022. Before reporting to prison in January, they had begun the process of appealing their case last December. To aid in their appeal, Savannah revealed the family has hired new legal counsel, a.k.a. Surgent. "We have had some new legal counsel that has entered into the game," she recently shared on her Unlocked podcast. "We're doing everything that we possibly can to fight this appeal." Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Noting how she will "never quit," Savannah added: "I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court. There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for." The couple's new attorney later told PEOPLE that they "don't know yet" what's to come of the appeal but they "did our final filings" again last week.