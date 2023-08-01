Why Savannah Chrisley Wants to Pay Parents Todd and Julie's $17 Million Restitution Fees Herself

Todd and Julie Chrisley's new attorney opened up about the "unusual" plan the pair's daughter has to pay their restitution, saying she has "every intention" of doing so

Published on August 1, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Savannah Chrisley is going to great lengths to help her parents as they remain behind bars.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's new attorney, Jay Surgent, a Partner at Weiner Law Group LLP, told Entertainment Tonight about how the couple's daughter plans to help them going forward.

"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," he said. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside."

Though Surgent noted how "unusual" Savannah's plan is, he said the Unlocked podcast host is in a position to help out.

"Usually children, while they love their parents, can only do so much. Savannah happens to be in a situation that she's very creative, she has a unique talent and she's a great interviewer," he added. "She's gonna do well towards that end as far as earning money and being able to help with restitution." 

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were sentenced for fraud in November 2022. Before reporting to prison in January, they had begun the process of appealing their case last December.

To aid in their appeal, Savannah revealed the family has hired new legal counsel, a.k.a. Surgent.

"We have had some new legal counsel that has entered into the game," she recently shared on her Unlocked podcast. "We're doing everything that we possibly can to fight this appeal." 

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Noting how she will "never quit," Savannah added: "I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court. There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for."

The couple's new attorney later told PEOPLE that they "don't know yet" what's to come of the appeal but they "did our final filings" again last week.

