Savannah Chrisley Says She's Against 'B.S.' Family Documentary: 'The Truth Just Wasn't Behind It'

While a documentary on the family may be in the works, Savannah Chrisley confirmed none of her relatives have signed on and claimed it's "based based off of lies"

By
Published on July 20, 2023 01:02PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Savannah Chrisley is setting the record straight on the rumored documentary about her famous family.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum shut down the possibility of herself and her relatives being involved in an upcoming documentary, claiming that any project on Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud trial wouldn't be "accurate."

"Chase [Chrisley] and I were very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn't behind it. And from day one, I have said, no, no, no, no. I was not cooperating, nor were the kids or Chase," Savannah, 25, said in an Instagram Story Thursday. "Any documentary that does happen is all based off of lies because, at the end of the day, mom and dad aren't involved, how do you get the full truth? They should be able to share their side of any story that's being told. And me, as their power of attorney, I, obviously, know the truth. And that is what it is."

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The host of PodcastOne's Unlocked also noted that she doesn't believe "anyone else is going to be able to tell the accurate truth" of her family's story.

"So, at this point, any documentary that happens, is B.S.," she added. "It's a lie and you will see on our new reality show everything that's going down."

Savannah, however, expanded on the Chrisley family's upcoming reality show, which is the first since her parents reported to prison in January. "Me, Chase, the kids and Nanny are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this," she said.

Savannah's update comes after her sister, Lindsie Chrisley, also spoke against the upcoming project.

"[It's] not really worth my time and also not fair to people … they would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves," Lindsie, 33, said of declining to appear. 

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence for fraud. They are also in the process of appealing their case.

