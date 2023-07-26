Savannah Chrisley Says Family Hired New Counsel to Appeal Parents' Case: 'Doing Everything We Possibly Can'

The Chrisley family is not giving up their fight.

Siblings Chase and Savannah gave several updates on their parents Todd and Julie on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast — most notably when Savannah, 25, shared that the family has hired a new legal team to try to reverse her parents' imprisonment.

"We have had some new legal counsel that has entered into the game," she shared. "We're doing everything that we possibly can to fight this appeal."

Chase, 27, then noted that his family members are "not quitters." Agreeing with her older brother, Savannah declared, "I will never quit."

"I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court," she continued. "There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for."

To further help her parents, Savannah confirmed she started working on a six-page letter she plans to send to "all" U.S. senators, pointing out things that "went wrong" in her parents' case and pleading with them to "undo this injustice and bring my family home."

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were convicted of fraud in November 2022. At the time, Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received a seven-year sentence.

Though they reported to prison in January, they began the process of appealing their case in December.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd said at the time on PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions podcast. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this."

"So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not," he added. "It's that we've been told we cannot."

Giving an update on how the pair have been holding up, Chase described Todd and Julie's incarceration as a "nightmare."



"They both have no air, no air conditioning," he claimed. "They're both in states where it gets 100-plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning." He also said there had ben a "poisonous snake" at their mother's facility that was apprehended with mace.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

"There's no reason why anyone — I don't care if you've killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase continued, with Savannah adding, "I mean, air conditioning is the least of it whenever you've got black mold, asbestos and everything, lead-based paint, snakes."

"It's just crazy to sit and watch mom and dad go through that but luckily, they have the fight in them too," Savannah said.

"They're strong and they've remained loyal to each other," Chase concluded. "They love each other."

