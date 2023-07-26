Savannah Chrisley Says Family Hired New Counsel to Appeal Parents' Case: 'Doing Everything We Possibly Can'

Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase Chrisley also addressed the allegedly "inhumane" conditions their parents Todd and Julie are experiencing in prison

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Chrisley family is not giving up their fight.

Siblings Chase and Savannah gave several updates on their parents Todd and Julie on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast — most notably when Savannah, 25, shared that the family has hired a new legal team to try to reverse her parents' imprisonment.

"We have had some new legal counsel that has entered into the game," she shared. "We're doing everything that we possibly can to fight this appeal." 

Chase, 27, then noted that his family members are "not quitters." Agreeing with her older brother, Savannah declared, "I will never quit."

"I don't care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court," she continued. "There is no quitting that's happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I'm so blessed and grateful for."

 To further help her parents, Savannah confirmed she started working on a six-page letter she plans to send to "all" U.S. senators, pointing out things that "went wrong" in her parents' case and pleading with them to "undo this injustice and bring my family home."

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were convicted of fraud in November 2022. At the time, Todd was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received a seven-year sentence.

Though they reported to prison in January, they began the process of appealing their case in December.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been — however they do it — I think it was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday," Todd said at the time on PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions podcast. "Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this."

"So we're not allowed to discuss it, so don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something because we're not," he added. "It's that we've been told we cannot."

Giving an update on how the pair have been holding up, Chase described Todd and Julie's incarceration as a "nightmare."

"They both have no air, no air conditioning," he claimed. "They're both in states where it gets 100-plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning." He also said there had ben a "poisonous snake" at their mother's facility that was apprehended with mace.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

"There's no reason why anyone — I don't care if you've killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase continued, with Savannah adding, "I mean, air conditioning is the least of it whenever you've got black mold, asbestos and everything, lead-based paint, snakes."

"It's just crazy to sit and watch mom and dad go through that but luckily, they have the fight in them too," Savannah said.

"They're strong and they've remained loyal to each other," Chase concluded. "They love each other."

Related Articles
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Chase Chrisley Posts Hopeful Message After Announcing Split from Fiancee Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says 'God Is Good' Hours After Announcing Split from Fiancée Emmy Medders
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater
Daymond John
‘Shark Tank’ Investor Daymond John Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Former Contestants
YNW Melly
Rapper YNW Melly’s Murder Trial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'
Kate Gosselin Stands by Daughter Mady's 'Completely Accurate' Statement on Son Collin's 'Violent Tendencies'
Kate Gosselin Breaks Her Silence Following Jon and Son Collin's Bombshell Accusations (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says She's Against 'B.S.' Family Documentary: 'The Truth Just Wasn't Behind It'
'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Confirms Relationship With Cait Vanderberry
Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden Debuts New Relationship with Cait Vanderberry: 'He's So Happy,' Says Source
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place' https://www.instagram.com/stories/savannahchrisley/3150652899993704944/
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place'
John Amos' Daughter Shannon Is 'Pleased' with Brother K.C.'s Arrest as Elderly Abuse Case Carries on
John Amos' Daughter Shannon Is 'Pleased' Brother K.C. Will Be ‘Held Accountable’ After Arrest amid Elderly Abuse Case