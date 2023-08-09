Savannah Chrisley Poses with Niece Chloe on Her First Day of Fifth Grade: 'Beyond Blessed'

Savannah Chrisley reflected on what a new school year means for Chloe after a tough year for their family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Photo:

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is excited to watch her niece embark on a new start.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of 10-year-old niece Chloe Chrisley getting ready for her first day of 5th grade. She reflected on the special occasion in the caption, writing, "Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!!"

"My heart is so happy 😭 as we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry," she wrote.

"Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress! I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!"

The podcast host took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson, as well as Chloe, after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

In a montage of photos posted to her Instagram last month, Savannah opened up about taking on the role of parental guardian while her parents and being a "bonus parent."

"What my world spins around ❤️," she began her caption. "I'm not their mom. I'm not their dad. I'm their sister and I get to love and guide them through life. Being a bonus parent is TOUGH...no one could ever add up to their parents."

"But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation!" she said. "Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have."

"I've always said, 'God meant for me to be a mama!'...little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected! But luckily, I have had THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her I can do this!"

"Single parent/income households...I SEE YOU! We do it solo. IT IS HARD! It can be so defeating! But I promise you...God will NOT give us more than we can bare! I SEE YOU! I BELIEVE IN YOU! YOU CAN DO THIS!"

