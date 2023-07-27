Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Being a 'Bonus Parent' to Chloe and Grayson: 'Most Rewarding Job'

The TV personality is acting as a parental guardian to her niece and brother while her parents serve time in prison

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 27, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe
Photo: youtube; Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley is taking a moment to reflect on her new role as a "bonus parent."

In a montage of photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, opened up about taking on the role of parental guardian while her parents are serving time in prison. "What my world spins around ❤️," she began her caption.

"I'm not their mom. I'm not their dad. I'm their sister and I get to love and guide them through life. Being a bonus parent is TOUGH...no one could ever add up to their parents," Chrisley continued.

"But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation!" she said. "Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have."

"I've always said, 'God meant for me to be a mama!'...little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected! But luckily, I have had THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her I can do this!"

"Single parent/income households...I SEE YOU! We do it solo. IT IS HARD! It can be so defeating! But I promise you...God will NOT give us more than we can bare! I SEE YOU! I BELIEVE IN YOU! YOU CAN DO THIS!"

"Chloe and Gray...YOU ARE MY LIFE! Thank you for letting me love you and thank you for loving me back ❤️," she concluded her caption.

The reality TV star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Since becoming primary guardian, Savannah has been sharing her experience parenting her relatives on her social media accounts and her podcast. Earlier this July, Chrisley posted a few photos from her beach vacation with Chloe. In one snap, Chloe looked away as she sipped on a drink in a tropical setting, wearing a green and white swirled cover-up.

"She's living her best life," Savannah wrote on the photo.

