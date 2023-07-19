Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place'

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star has been posting photos from her beach vacation with her niece since Tuesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 10:20PM EDT
Savannah Chrisley and her niece Chloe Chrisley are enjoying their tropical getaway!

On Tuesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, posted a few photos from her beach vacation with niece Chloe, 10, on her Instagram Story.

In one snap, Chloe looked away as she sipped a drink in a tropical setting, wearing a green and white swirled cover-up. "She's living her best life," Savannah captioned the photo.

The Unlocked podcast host also shared some selfies in a pink and purple tie-dye bikini. 

With her eyes closed and her hand resting on her head, Savannah soaks up the sunshine while laying on a floatie in the pool with a “happy happy” sticker in the water.

Earlier, she published a shot of the pool with the cloudy blue sky above the beach chairs and umbrellas in the background.

Savannah snapped another pic of herself smiling in her swimsuit with her wet hair to the side while on the beach.

For her next selfie, Savannah covered up a different bikini with a black mesh top while wearing shades and a large straw hat. “Happy place,” she wrote in all caps over the photo.

Showing off her vacation essentials on Wednesday, the reality star shared a snap of a coral straw hat atop a pale blue Stanley water bottle, placed next to her Louis Vuitton handbag.

She later twinned with her niece in another selfie where they posed with kissy faces.

Savannah sported a gold and white-striped bikini with a matching pair of shades and her hair wrapped in a towel, while Chloe wore a red swimsuit with a purple coverup.

Savannah took over as the primary guardian of Chloe and her brother Grayson Chrisley after a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, 53, and mother Julie, 50, in November to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Both will have additional probation when they’re out. They began their sentences on Jan. 17, but are working to appeal their convictions

Although Savannah was open to sharing a photo of Chloe on vacation, she previously told Unlocked listeners she would keep Chloe and Grayson's coping private during Todd and Julie's prison sentences.

"So the last time that we spoke about this, I said that I was not really going to speak about them any further and I was going to let them tell their stories however they perceive it," Savannah said in May. "So just because I felt bad because so many tabloids like to take things out of context."

