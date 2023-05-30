Savannah Chrisley Recalls Past Suicide Attempt That Left Her Hospitalized: It Was 'a Cry for Help'

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum candidly discussed her mental health journey on her 'Unlocked' podcast

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about a past struggle she endured amid her mental health journey.

While being interviewed by mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer for her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up about her previous suicide attempt.

"I didn't really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience," Chrisley, 25, said. "But for me, it was more a cry for help."

Chrisley said it happened when she was about 15 or 16 years old. And while she wasn't entirely sure of the timeline, she believes it occurred around the time her family began filming their first USA Network reality series.

"It's so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you're mind just blocks it out," she explained. "I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur."

"I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had," she continued. "Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn't want to be held at the hospital."

Chrisley also noted that "nothing's wrong with me, it was just a bad moment."

Chrisley admitted it "was also hard coming off of that straight in into reality television in front of the world and having even more thrown at you."

"I just kind of remember masking over. Like, I was fine," she added. "You know, that was just like a hiccup. I'm fine, I'm not crazy."

Chrisley, however, revealed how her parents Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, truly "stepped up" in her time of need.

"My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk," she shared. "Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know like, 'Hey, I'm not this perfect person you've always thought I am. I've gone through stuff in my life, too. I've had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.' And talking to me about it. And it took me a while."

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

This isn't the first time Chrisley has openly discussed her mental health struggles. In a previous episode of her podcast, the reality star detailed the aftermath of her previous suicide attempt — and revealed what motivated her to keep moving forward.

"I suffered from really bad depression, and I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email from Joel Osteen, and that's why I speak so highly of Joel, because he kinda saved me," she recalled, per Entertainment Tonight. "And the devotional was Romans 8:28, and it stated that through whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God's gonna turn around and use it to your advantage."

Chrisley continued, "And it was literally like, in a snap of a finger, I went from this anger towards God, to in my heart saying, 'All right, God, you know what, why not me?' Like, what makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

