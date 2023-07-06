Savannah Chrisley's Dad Told Her Caring for Grayson, Chloe Will Be 'Toughest' Yet 'Most Rewarding' Job

The reality TV star has been caring for her two younger siblings since her parents were sentenced to time in prison

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 6, 2023 03:04PM EDT
savannah chrisley on parenting
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty, Savannah Chrisley/Instagram, NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley is discovering that parenthood has its joys and its faults.

While talking with friend and singer RaeLynn, 29, on her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," Savannah opened up about what her father said to her about parenthood before heading to prison.

"It's such a rewarding job," RaeLynn says of motherhood.

"You know what, dad's even said, he was like, 'Savannah, what you're about to do,' he said, 'is going to be the toughest thing you've ever done, but it's going to be the most rewarding,' " the reality TV star, 25, says of a conversation with her father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"And literally, I was laying in bed with Chloe the other night and she literally hugged me up, put her arm around me, and she goes, 'I just want to let you know you're doing a really good job with Mom and Dad gone,' and I literally was like, 'That, kids, that's what it's all about.' "

"It can be so hard, but when they feel the love, and you see a smile on their face, doesn't matter if you have the crappiest day in the world. It literally changes everything," she concludes.

On an earlier episode of her podcast, Savannah's brother Grayson, 17, also told his sister that she's doing a great job parenting. "That's one thing that there's no good solution to ... until they get out. There's no way around it," he continued.

"But also too, I think one thing that I appreciate from you and love you so much for is you said, 'Hey, you're doing a really good job. I know it may feel like you're not, but you're doing a good job,' " Savannah said.

"Yeah, because you're a kid raising two kids," Grayson noted.

In November, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

In the meantime, Savannah has taken over as the primary guardian of Grayson and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, 10.

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad Is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son is Already Talking
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump âSelfies n Stuffâ After Sex Reveal Party
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party
Bear Grylls and Bradley Cooper enjoy the view as they get ready to spend the night on a paraledge hung off the edge of Pathfinder Canyon
Bradley Cooper Gets Candid About Fatherhood: 'Learn From Your Predecessor's Mistakes'
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Boating and Family Time with Daughters on Fourth of July
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Share Photos of Daughters on July 4th: 'Waded for Moments Like This'
Dwayne Johnson Fouth of July
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fishes for Mermaids with Daughter Tiana on Fourth of July
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Patriotic Beach Day with Their Four Daughters for Fourth of July
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Patriotic Beach Day with All Four Daughters for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Diddy and daughter Chance
Diddy Says 'Words Can't Describe How Proud I Am' of Daughter Chance, 16, Going After Her Acting Dreams
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Suffers Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Julie Bowen Shares Rare Photo of Three Sons as One Visits ER with Broken Wrist on Family Vacation
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 2011 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Jessie J Poses Baby Boy Sky with Teddy Bear from Her 'Price Tag' Music Video: 'Sobbed Taking This'
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter Hartford a 'Little Soldier' as She Uses Nebulizer After Hospital Visit
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter a 'Little Soldier' Following 'Long Scary Day' at Hospital
Thomas Rhett daughters
Thomas Rhett's Daughters Giggle While Matching in Hot Pink in New Family Photo: 'Slow Down Summer'