Savannah Chrisley's Dad Told Her Caring for Grayson, Chloe Will Be 'Toughest' Yet 'Most Rewarding' Job

Savannah Chrisley is discovering that parenthood has its joys and its faults.

While talking with friend and singer RaeLynn, 29, on her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," Savannah opened up about what her father said to her about parenthood before heading to prison.

"It's such a rewarding job," RaeLynn says of motherhood.

"You know what, dad's even said, he was like, 'Savannah, what you're about to do,' he said, 'is going to be the toughest thing you've ever done, but it's going to be the most rewarding,' " the reality TV star, 25, says of a conversation with her father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And literally, I was laying in bed with Chloe the other night and she literally hugged me up, put her arm around me, and she goes, 'I just want to let you know you're doing a really good job with Mom and Dad gone,' and I literally was like, 'That, kids, that's what it's all about.' "

"It can be so hard, but when they feel the love, and you see a smile on their face, doesn't matter if you have the crappiest day in the world. It literally changes everything," she concludes.

On an earlier episode of her podcast, Savannah's brother Grayson, 17, also told his sister that she's doing a great job parenting. "That's one thing that there's no good solution to ... until they get out. There's no way around it," he continued.

"But also too, I think one thing that I appreciate from you and love you so much for is you said, 'Hey, you're doing a really good job. I know it may feel like you're not, but you're doing a good job,' " Savannah said.

"Yeah, because you're a kid raising two kids," Grayson noted.

In November, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

In the meantime, Savannah has taken over as the primary guardian of Grayson and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, 10.

