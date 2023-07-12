Savannah Chrisley Admits She Was 'So Afraid' for First Prison Visit, but Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting'

Savannah and Chase Chrisley have been vocal in alleging injustice against their parents Todd and Julie since the pair reported to prison in January

By
Published on July 12, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Chrisley kids are standing up for their parents, even from miles away. 

Savannah Chrisley got real about her anxiety before visiting dad Todd Chrisley in prison for the first time — as well as the inspiration that followed. 

"I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time and I just remember walking in that room and I'm in a room with all these guys and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time,” Savannah, 25, said on Wednesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast.

What came next was “relief.”

She recalled, “It was the craziest thing because you go in you see these smiles on people's faces and what we don't take a second to do is hear their stories — and what we also don't have in our system is therapy or proper guidance and so to be able to go into these prisons and be able to speak to these people would be so interesting.”

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Savannah Chrisley/instagram

In a separate Instagram post, Savannah said, “I will never stop fighting for you! I love you mama and daddy.”

Both Savannah and her older brother Chase Chrisley have been vocal in their allegations against the government reagarding parents Todd and Julie’s arrests, conviction and sentencing for financial crimes

Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie

Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Further posts by Savannah and Chase alleged their parents shouldn’t have gone to prison for fraud, with one post by Savannah stating, “The GOVERNMENT used lies in order to obtain a report on all financials. The GOVERNMENT said that we were involved in MONEY LAUNDERING and TERRORISM in order to obtain this specific report. 

All this comes after Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. Both will have additional probation when they’re out. They began their sentences on Jan. 17 but are working to appeal their convictions

Related Articles
asd
Emmys 2023: Ray Liotta Receives Posthumous Nomination for 'Black Bird'
Paige Desorbo craig Conover Sonja Morgan
Paige DeSorbo Thinks Sonja Morgan's Claim She 'Did' Craig Conover Is a Riot: 'Peeeeing My Pants'
All About Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes' Boyfriend
Camila Mendes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso: 'Always in Our Own Little World'
Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann andy cohen
Andy Cohen Was 'Really Surprised' Kim Zolciak Canceled Divorce from Kroy Biermann: 'It Sounded Irreconcilable'
Painkiller images
Matthew Broderick Shamelessly Muses on 'Pain and Pleasure' in Netflix's Harrowing Opioid Series 'Painkiller'
Bethany Joy Lenz
'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Has 'a Lot to Tell' After 10-Year Experience in a 'Cult'
Michael Urie and Jeffrey Carlson
Michael Urie Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Friend Jeffrey Carlson: 'My Mentor, Hero and Idol'
Actress Andrea Evans attends the Cast Premiere Screening Of Lany Entertainment's "The Bay" Season 3
Andrea Evans' Family Remembers a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'
ReneÃ© Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
Reneé Rapp Stepping Back from 'Sex Lives of College Girls' in Season 3 but Says Show 'Changed My Life'
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times
Rainn Wilson The Office - 2005
'The Office' Star Rainn Wilson Says He 'Spent Several Years Really Mostly Unhappy' on Beloved Series
Kyle Richards leaves after dinner with Teddi Mellencamp
Kyle Richards Enjoys Girl's Night Out with Teddi Mellencamp After Mauricio Umansky Separation
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 4 1" Episode 1804 1801 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
'AGT': Blind Singer with Autism Who Was Adopted by Her Teacher Earns Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Posts 'God Is So Good' amid Mom's Reconciliation with Adopted Dad Kroy Biermann
Monique Samuels Chris Samuels
Monique Samuels Reveals What Led to Chris Samuels Divorce: 'I Was So Miserable … and It Wasn't All on Him'
Candace Cameron Bure and Miss Benny
Candace Cameron Bure Denies Claims She Asked for First Queer 'Fuller House' Actress Miss Benny to 'Be Removed' from Show