Savannah Chrisley Admits She Was 'So Afraid' for First Prison Visit, but Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting'

The Chrisley kids are standing up for their parents, even from miles away.

Savannah Chrisley got real about her anxiety before visiting dad Todd Chrisley in prison for the first time — as well as the inspiration that followed.

"I was so afraid of going to visit my dad the first time and I just remember walking in that room and I'm in a room with all these guys and I say I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room at that time,” Savannah, 25, said on Wednesday’s episode of her Unlocked podcast.

What came next was “relief.”

She recalled, “It was the craziest thing because you go in you see these smiles on people's faces and what we don't take a second to do is hear their stories — and what we also don't have in our system is therapy or proper guidance and so to be able to go into these prisons and be able to speak to these people would be so interesting.”

Savannah Chrisley/instagram

In a separate Instagram post, Savannah said, “I will never stop fighting for you! I love you mama and daddy.”



Both Savannah and her older brother Chase Chrisley have been vocal in their allegations against the government reagarding parents Todd and Julie’s arrests, conviction and sentencing for financial crimes.

Savannah Chrisley/instagram

Further posts by Savannah and Chase alleged their parents shouldn’t have gone to prison for fraud, with one post by Savannah stating, “The GOVERNMENT used lies in order to obtain a report on all financials. The GOVERNMENT said that we were involved in MONEY LAUNDERING and TERRORISM in order to obtain this specific report.

All this comes after Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. Both will have additional probation when they’re out. They began their sentences on Jan. 17 but are working to appeal their convictions.

