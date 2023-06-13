Savannah Chrisley Admits 'the Thought of Marriage Scares Me More Than Kids'

Savannah Chrisley is still figuring out her future.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star admitted to guest Lindsay Ell that she has doubts about tying the knot.

"It's so hard because in the south, too, you experience this like [perspective of], 'You should be married. You should have kids,'” she said. “And I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids.”

“I don't know if it's maybe — and this is gonna sound so bad, but I think maybe because kids, you're in control of, you know?” she added. “So if I were to have a kid, it's my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B. All these things.”

“But with marriage, it's kind of like you're giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you. It's a weird thing I'm still trying to figure out in my mind," she noted.

The television personality admitted in December that she feels the need to put her plans on hold amid her parents Todd and Julie's prison stints.

"In my mind, I can't move on with my life," she told brother Chase Chrisley's fiancée Emmy Medders on Unlocked. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid. … [But I know] they're going to eventually one day get to be a part of it."

That said, Savannah recalled how Todd, 54, encouraged her to move forward as they serve time for fraud and tax evasion.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive. I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me,'" she shared.

In November 2022, Todd and his wife Julie, 50, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes. Todd began his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in mid-January on the same day as Julie started her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They're currently in the process of appealing their case.

Since her parents’ entered prison, Savannah has served as guardian for niece Chloe, 10, and brother Grayson, 17, which also made her question her own goals for the future.

"I'm in that anger part of grief right now. I'm just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I'm like, 'Okay. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?'" she admitted on Unlocked last month.

Admitting she thinks that reaction is "coming from a place of anger," she clarified that she doesn't have any ill will about stepping up for the kids.

"I don't want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I frickin love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything," she said. "We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible."

