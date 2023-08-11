Chase Chrisley Wishes 'Queen' Little Sister Savannah a Happy 26th Birthday: 'You Inspire Everyone Around You'

Another milestone has passed for the tight-knit Chrisley family as parents Todd and Julie remain in prison for financial crime convictions

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Savannah Chrisley Says She'll 'Never Stop Fighting' for Parents Todd and Julie
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley's big brother Chase is making her feel extra special on her 26th birthday.

As the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast host celebrated another turn around the sun on Friday, her Growing Up Chrisley costar shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @savannahchrisley I’m so proud of the woman that you are and continue to be. You inspire everyone around you to be better and stay strong," he wrote alongside a carousel of throwback images of the siblings.

Chase, 27, added: "I’m so grateful that God gave me you as a sister, I pray that He continues to fill your life with blessings because you deserve them all!! I love you so much!! Happy birthday!!"

Chase also posted on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Savannah — decked out in a Hank Williams T-shirt and a winky face trucker hat — smiling in front of a strawberry-topped chocolate cake with '26' candles.

"Happy birthday to the Queen," he captioned the snap.

Savannah Chrisley birthday

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

The months ahead of Savannah's 26th birthday were filled with a lot of big life changes. Her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January after being sentenced nearly two months prior for fraud.

Due to her parents being imprisoned, Savannah became the legal caretaker of younger brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10. (Chloe, who is the daughter of Savannah's brother Kyle Chrisley, had been under Todd and Julie's care amid Kyle's many personal woes.)

"Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" Episode 606 -- Pictured: (l-r) Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 

In a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah opened up about the words of wisdom her father gave her about raising Grayson and Chloe.

"He was like, 'Savannah, what you're about to do ... is going to be the toughest thing you've ever done, but it's going to be the most rewarding,'" the reality star recalled.

"And literally, I was laying in bed with Chloe the other night and she literally hugged me up, put her arm around me, and she goes, 'I just want to let you know you're doing a really good job with Mom and Dad gone,' and I literally was like, 'That, kids, that's what it's all about,'" she added. "It can be so hard, but when they feel the love, and you see a smile on their face, doesn't matter if you have the crappiest day in the world. It literally changes everything."


savannah chrisley/Instagram

And while the experience has been rewarding, Savannah has since admitted she's now unsure if she wants to have children of her own. But she clarified her comments, saying, "I don't want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I frickin' love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything. We have so much fun together."

Despite the challenges she has faced over the last year, Savannah has still made sure to take time for herself. She had a quick Bahamas getaway in the spring to "recharge." She has also made time for dating, though she's noted the children still come first.

