Shoppers Call This Popular New Blouse at Amazon ‘Lightweight and Soft’ — and It’s $24 Right Now

If you’re looking for a closet staple with unique design details, consider your search over.

Amazon shoppers have been flocking to the Saukole Petal Sleeve Blouse that just dropped on the site. It was recently climbing the retailer’s hot new releases blouses and button-downs chart, which shows the top-selling new tops in those categories. And right now, you can add it to your summer wardrobe for $24.

The shirt is made of 100 percent polyester that’s soft and light. With a roomy fit that won’t cling to you, it’s a great choice for the hot days ahead. Not only is the blouse super comfy, but it also has tons of cute design details, including an eyelet pattern, petal sleeves, pleating along the front, and a keyhole neckline held together by a metal ring.

Another huge draw? The popular top is versatile. For casual outings, wear it with denim shorts and comfortable sneakers. You can also dress it up by tucking it into a skirt, slipping on heeled sandals, and accessorizing with your favorite jewelry. And after a sweaty day, you can throw it into a washing machine for easy care.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the blouse comes in 19 colors and patterns, including blue, green, and mauve. If you want more of a statement piece, you can also take your pick from a handful of floral patterns in different colors.

Five-star ratings and rave reviews are already pouring in for the new top. Shoppers call it “lightweight and soft” and “very comfortable.” They also say it’s “flattering” and “beautiful,” with one writing that the “cute top has a nice shape to it: Not too baggy, but still loose fitting.”

Another shopper, who received the product to try it out for free, wrote, “I have gotten tons of compliments on it, even on video calls.” They also added that it’s “great for summer.”

