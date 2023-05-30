Lifestyle Fashion These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today “I wish everything I owned felt this good” By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten The wonderful thing about leggings? You can pair them with anything in your closet, whether that’s with a T-shirt or tank top, a button-up shirt, sneakers, or sandals. Leggings are a staple all year round for a reason, and a best-selling pair at Amazon is on sale for just $12 right now. The Satina High-Waist Leggings are available in two lengths (capri and full-length) and in 25 colors and prints, including black, navy, brown, and fuschia. Made from polyester and spandex, the leggings provide plenty of stretchiness while holding close to your frame to avoid any saggy material. There are only two size options available — one size for small through large and one size plus for XL through 3XL — but reviewers say the leggings easily accommodate varying body shapes, including a growing pregnant belly. Plus, they’re easy to keep clean: just pop them in the wash with similar colors at a low temperature. Amazon Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Black, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com The 19 Best Leggings for Women of 2023, Starting at Just $11 The leggings have earned more than 63,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called them “incredibly soft” and “the most comfortable” in reviews. One shopper shared, “I love these so much, I own them in a bunch of colors and have given several as gifts!” They added, “The size is perfect, and the cut long [is] enough that you are not constantly tugging on them. So comfortable!” Another enthused shopper explained that they were initially “worried that the ‘one size’ would be an issue,” but the feel and fit of the leggings proved to be a pleasant surprise. “These are like a baby’s bottom wrapped in your coziest sweater dipped in butter kind of soft. I wish everything I owned felt this good,” they wrote. There is no doubt that the Satina High-Waist Leggings are a home run. Stock up on the popular leggings while they're marked down to just $12 today at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Navy, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Brown, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10 Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15 Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale