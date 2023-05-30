These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today

“I wish everything I owned felt this good”

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

The wonderful thing about leggings? You can pair them with anything in your closet, whether that’s with a T-shirt or tank top, a button-up shirt, sneakers, or sandals. Leggings are a staple all year round for a reason, and a best-selling pair at Amazon is on sale for just $12 right now. 

The Satina High-Waist Leggings are available in two lengths (capri and full-length) and in 25 colors and prints, including black, navy, brown, and fuschia. Made from polyester and spandex, the leggings provide plenty of stretchiness while holding close to your frame to avoid any saggy material.

There are only two size options available — one size for small through large and one size plus for XL through 3XL — but reviewers say the leggings easily accommodate varying body shapes, including a growing pregnant belly. Plus, they’re easy to keep clean: just pop them in the wash with similar colors at a low temperature.

SATINA High Waisted Leggings Black

Amazon

Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Black, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

The leggings have earned more than 63,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called them “incredibly soft” and “the most comfortable” in reviews. One shopper shared, “I love these so much, I own them in a bunch of colors and have given several as gifts!” They added, “The size is perfect, and the cut long [is] enough that you are not constantly tugging on them. So comfortable!”

Another enthused shopper explained that they were initially “worried that the ‘one size’ would be an issue,” but the feel and fit of the leggings proved to be a pleasant surprise. “These are like a baby’s bottom wrapped in your coziest sweater dipped in butter kind of soft. I wish everything I owned felt this good,” they wrote. 

There is no doubt that the Satina High-Waist Leggings are a home run. Stock up on the popular leggings while they're marked down to just $12 today at Amazon.

SATINA High Waisted Leggings Navy

Amazon

Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Navy, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

SATINA High Waisted Leggings Brown

Amazon

Buy It! Satina High-Waist Leggings in Brown, $11.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Summer Dress Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10
Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, ECOMM
Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale
Related Articles
Summer Dress Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10
Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, ECOMM
Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
CUPSHE Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Tout
This Chart-Climbing One-Piece Swimsuit Has 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings at Amazon
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Top-Rated Sandals Tout
12 Top-Rated Sandals That Are So Comfy, Shoppers Swear You Can Wear Them All Day
Target Bathing Suit
Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
blake lively, mindy kaling, kate middleton, priyanka chopra
9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25
Vansha wide-leg pants sale Tout
Shoppers Are Staying Comfy on ‘Hot Summer Days’ with These Wide-Leg Pants, and They’re Only $29 Today
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
amzf shorts tout
These ‘Breathable’ Summer Shorts That Are Trending on Amazon Are Up to 43% Off Right Now
amzf t-shirt tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12