'SATC' Author Jokes About 'the Lack of Eligible Bachelors' After Peter Hermann Appears on Franchise Twice

In the Sex and the City universe, just because an actor played one role doesn’t mean they can’t play another!

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell poked fun at the recasting of Peter Hermann as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker)'s short-lived love interest in the second season of And Just Like That…

“The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season 6 really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City,” Bushnell joked on Twitter beside two photos side-by-side of Hermann on SATC and AJLT...



Craig Blankenhorn/Max

During AJLT's fifth episode of season 2, Hermann played George, an app developer who crashes into Carrie on his bike. Although sparks flew between the two, Carrie soon realized that George had a deeply unhealthy relationship with his business partner, which didn't leave much room for an actual love interest.

Meanwhile, in the sixth episode of season 6 from the original series, Hermann played David, a Yale graduate man that Charlotte (Kristin Davis) was set up with shortly before reuniting with Harry (Evan Handler). He propositions her for sex, but Charlotte is too hung up over Harry to even entertain him.

Hermann isn’t the first actor to pull double duty in the franchise.

Justin Theroux played Jared in Sex and the City’s first season, then reappeared in the next season as Vaugh Wysel. Likewise, William Abadie and Ajay Mehta had cameos in Sex and the City before showing up again in small roles in And Just Like That...

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.