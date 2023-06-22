Sarah Snook to Play 26 Different Characters in London Production of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

Sarah Snook is following up Succession with an exciting stage role.

On Thursday, Australia's Sydney Theatre Company announced that Snook, 35, is joining its upcoming London production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 19th-century novel of the same name.

Snook will play all 26 characters in the production when it premieres in the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning Jan. 23, 2024. The play's official website states that the production will run for 12 weeks only, though Deadline reported Thursday that it could next move to Broadway if it finds success in the U.K.

The production's London debut comes after it ran in Sydney and across Australia on tour.



This adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, which bills itself as "cine-theater," will require Snook to stay on stage for the entirety of each performance's two-hour runtime as she creates each character, according to multiple outlets.



“I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre,” Snook said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets Thursday. According to Deadline, the actress will begin rehearsing for her part in the production this fall.

“From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism, and consequence is going to be thrilling to re-create for a new audience," she added. "I can’t wait.”



A description of the production available on the Sydney Theatre Company's website states that the play blends "live and pre-recorded video with live performance and enabling a single performer to nimbly shapeshift and play all of the dark tale’s 26 characters in an audacious cascade of theatrical transformations."



“In creating a new piece of theatre like The Picture of Dorian Gray you always hope to have the opportunity to share it with a wider audience," Kip Williams, the production's director and adapter, said in a statement shared with multiple outlets Thursday. "I am so excited for theatre lovers in London to experience our show and am thrilled to have the extraordinary Sarah Snook bringing to life the many characters of Oscar Wilde’s remarkable story.”



The Picture of Dorian Gray has been adapted on stage and for film a number of times since Wilde, an Irish playwright and author, first published the original novel more than 100 years ago. The late Angela Lansbury received an Oscar nomination for her role in 1945's adaptation of the story; the film won a Best Cinematography for a black-and-white picture award at the 18th Academy Awards.



Snook recently finished her four-season run on the acclaimed HBO series Succession and welcomed her first baby with husband Dave Lawson in May.



Snook's performances of The Picture of Dorian Gray will begin Jan. 23, 2024 in London. Tickets are on sale now.

