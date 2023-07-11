Sarah Silverman Sues Meta and OpenAI, Alleging They Used Her Book Without Permission to Train A.I. Models

The comedian is one of three authors suing Meta and OpenAI over alleged copyright infringement in a pair of class-action lawsuits

By
Published on July 11, 2023 03:59PM EDT
Sarah Silverman attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse
Sarah Silverman . Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Silverman is one of three authors suing Meta and OpenAI over allegations the companies used copyrighted material to train their own artificial intelligence systems.

The 52-year-old comedian has joined a pair of class-action suits with two other authors, Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, according to The New York Times and CNN. The complaints, one against OpenAI and the other against Meta, were filed in a San Francisco federal court on Friday.

In the lawsuit against Meta, Silverman, Golden and Kadrey claim that their copyrighted books, including the star's 2010 memoir The Bedwetter, were "copied by Meta without consent, without credit, and without compensation" in order to train LLaMA, a set of "large language models" created by the company, according to court documents obtained by Vox.

The suit against Meta also alleges that the company accessed their works through an online “shadow library,” which is described in the filing as “flagrantly illegal.”

The authors made similar allegations in their suit against OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company most known for its ChatGPT product. In the complaint they claimed they "did not consent to the use of their copyrighted books as training material for ChatGPT," but that "their copyrighted materials were ingested and used to train ChatGPT," reported The Guardian.

Meta declined to comment on the lawsuit, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, OpenAI was hit with two additional lawsuits amid growing concerns about artificial intelligence.

Authors Mona Awad and Paul Tremblay filed a class-action lawsuit suggesting OpenAI used their copyrighted material to train its large language models without their permission or compensation, according to The Guardian and The Los Angeles Times.

Silverman, Golden and Kadrey are represented by the same lawyers as Awad and Tremblay: Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick. The attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Another suit claimed that OpenAI collected large amounts of personal data, including “essentially every piece of data exchanged on the internet it could take,” without proper notice, consent or compensation, CNN and Rolling Stone reported.

Additionally, the complaint alleged that OpenAI “used stolen private information,” including personal information “from hundreds of millions of internet users, including children of all ages, according to the outlets.

