Sarah Shahi and Her 'Sex/Life' Costar and Boyfriend Adam Demos Reunite in Australia

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are bringing their love down under!

The couple — who met while filming the first season of Sex/Life — were spotted reuniting at an airport in Australia on Friday.

Shahi, 43, was dressed casually in Christmas-themed leggings and a graphic t-shirt. She completed the look with heart-shaped sunglasses while Demos, 38, wore shorts, a sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Reunite in Australia. Media-Mode / SplashNews

Sarah Shahi in Australia. Media-Mode / SplashNews

Back in May, Shahi posted a tribute to Demos on his 38th birthday.

"Best looking 83 yr old I've ever laid my eyes upon," she captioned a photo of Demos holding balloons on her Instagram Story. "Another trip around the sun."

Demos also shared a throwback photo of the pair in Kingston, Ontario in March, writing, “One year ago today Miss ya 🇨🇦And all the legends I now call mates.”

She responded in the comment section, sharing, “Long live cottage livin”

While promoting the second season of Sex/Life on PEOPLE in 10 that month, Demos revealed three reasons why he loved Shahi.

"Her heart. That's first and foremost," he told host Makho Ndlovu, adding, "Her kindness."

For his final selection, he couldn't narrow it down to just one aspect of Shahi, sharing, "It's everything. Can the third thing be everything? I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one — everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life."

After Ndlovu described Shahi as "stunningly gorgeous," Demos couldn't help but agree. "She's a goddess. It's ridiculous," he said. "But, she could look the way she did but if she didn't have what's going on in the soul ... but luckily, it all works together. Yeah, I'm a lucky man for sure."

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix on February 23, 2023. Charley Gallay/Getty

Demos shared that the pair enjoy casual dates together when asked what was the last romantic thing they did.

"We went on a cute little hike with the dogs yesterday," he said. "Is that romantic? Anytime you can steal a moment and just connect, it doesn't really matter the setting. It's just about, you know, keeping your check and seeing how each other's going."

Shahi opened up about the pair's working relationship while they played onscreen couple Billie and Brad on Sex/Life, which was canceled after two seasons.

"He still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him — whether or not it's a scene about loving one another or hating one another — all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I'm pretty lucky in that aspect," she told PEOPLE in March.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Sex/Life are now streaming on Netflix.